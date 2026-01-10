Premier Franchise Management Reports Strong Franchise Growth in 2025

Four Brands Drive Continued Expansion in Pool Construction and Pool Service Markets Nationwide

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Franchise Management is proud to announce monumental nationwide growth in 2025, with new franchise territories awarded across four brands: Premier Pools & Spas, Premier Pool Service, Pinnacle Pools & Spas, and Pinnacle Pool Service.

These new locations reflect strong demand for both pool construction and maintenance services and reinforce Premier's position as an industry leader in the outdoor living space.

"Growth like this doesn't happen by accident," said Paul Porter, Founder of Premier Pools & Spas. "It's the result of a proven model, incredible support teams, and franchise partners who are committed to excellence. We're excited to welcome each of these new owners into the Premier family."

New 2025 Premier Pools & Spas (Construction) Franchises

Idaho Falls, ID

Raleigh, NC

Baldwin County, AL

Brevard County, FL

Pensacola, FL

Alameda County, CA

Hickory, NC

Memphis, TN

Wichita, KS

Amarillo, TX

Tuscaloosa, AL

Boise, ID

Napa, CA

New 2025 Premier Pool Service (Maintenance) Franchises

Williamson County, TN

Palm Harbor, FL

Florence, SC

Tampa North, FL

Imperial Point, FL

Oxford, MS

Las Vegas, NV

Gilbert, AZ

Huntsville, AL

Charlotte, NC

Fort Myers, FL

New 2025 Pinnacle Pools & Spas (Construction) Franchises

Ocala, FL

Bay City, MI

Kansas City, KS

New 2025 Pinnacle Pool Service (Maintenance) Franchises

The Colony, TX

Cleburne, TX

As America's largest pool builder and a fast-growing service provider, Premier Franchise Management continues to attract entrepreneurs seeking to build local businesses backed by nationally recognized brands, award-winning support, and proven systems.

"With every new franchise awarded, we're expanding more than our footprint—we're strengthening a culture built on trust, performance, and long-term success," said Brian Porter, President of Premier Franchise Management. "We're proud to support these owners as they grow their businesses and serve their communities."

About Premier Franchise Management:

Premier Pools & Spas, Premier Pool Service, Pinnacle Pools & Spas, and Pinnacle Pool Service are part of the Premier Franchise Management family—recognized nationally as top franchise opportunities for their award-winning support, proven systems, and unmatched industry leadership. With more than 170 franchised locations across the United States (all individually owned and operated), Premier's mission is to help families create lasting memories right in their own backyards.

