Premier Franchise Management Signs New Franchise- Orlando, FL

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Franchise Management, the fastest growing pool builder in the world, is excited to announce the addition of a new pool service franchise. In 2014, PFM began offering franchise opportunities to like-minded entrepreneurs with the same standards for quality and value, the same standards that grew the Premier brand exponentially.

Bryan Watts is the newest owner of the Orlando, Florida Pinnacle Pools & Spas franchise. With twenty-nine years of experience in roles ranging from construction manager to service manager, Bryan has been involved in every phase of gunite pool construction. His passion for pool building comes from the personal connections he forms with customers, helping them create the backyard oasis they've always dreamed of. Having built over 12,000 pools in the Central Florida region, Bryan brings hands-on expertise to every project. He is excited to join a team of like-minded professionals who prioritize each other's success while growing their franchises.

He is married to Tanvi Watts, and together they are the proud parents of three children. As a family, they enjoy traveling and creating lasting memories during their adventures. Both Bryan and Tanvi are thrilled about their future with Pinnacle Pools & Spas, they look forward to growing their franchise and making a positive impact in their community.

"I chose to own a Pinnacle franchise because I wanted to be a part of something larger than just myself and my team."

