Premier Franchise Management Welcomes 3 New Franchise Signings in September 2025

Premier Pools & Spas and Premier Pool Service Continue to Expand Nationwide

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Franchise Management proudly announces the addition of three new franchise territories signed in September 2025, further solidifying the company's position as America's largest pool builder and a fast-growing service provider.

The new franchise agreements include one Premier Pools & Spas (construction) location and two Premier Pool Service (maintenance) locations:

New September 2025 Premier Pools & Spas (Construction) Franchise:

Tuscaloosa, AL – Jon & Jennifer Hunt

New September 2025 Premier Pool Service (Maintenance) Franchises:

The Colony, TX – Troy Jefferson

Huntsville, AL – Brett & Kristin Mack

"Each new signing represents more than expansion—it represents opportunity," said Paul Porter, Founder of Premier Pools & Spas. "We are honored to welcome these new owners into our Premier family. Their drive and dedication will help bring world-class backyard transformations to even more communities across the country."

Brian Porter, President of Premier Franchise Management, added: "This steady momentum is a testament to the strength of our brand and the quality of our franchise partners. September's new additions showcase both the demand for pool construction and the growing need for reliable pool service. We look forward to supporting these entrepreneurs as they launch their businesses."

With these new signings, Premier continues to expand its national footprint and build on its reputation for excellence in both pool construction and service.

About Premier Franchise Management

Premier Pools & Spas and Premier Pool Service are part of the Premier Franchise Management family—recognized nationally as top franchise opportunities for their award-winning support, proven systems, and unmatched industry leadership. With over 170 franchised locations across the U.S. (all individually owned & operated), Premier's mission is to help families create lasting memories right in their own backyards.

Interested in joining the Premier family?

Visit premierpoolsfranchise.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Keeley Chastain, Premier Franchise Management, 1 (615) 656-5928, [email protected]

SOURCE Premier Franchise Management