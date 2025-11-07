Premier Franchise Management Welcomes Three New Pinnacle Franchise Owners This October

Pinnacle Pools & Spas and Pinnacle Pool Service Continue to Expand Nationwide

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Franchise Management is proud to announce continued growth this fall with the addition of three new Pinnacle franchise territories joining the Premier family. The new owners bring exceptional experience, community spirit, and passion for quality craftsmanship to their respective regions.

These new locations represent continued expansion for Pinnacle Pools & Spas and Pinnacle Pool Service, both recognized for delivering exceptional design, construction, and maintenance experiences across the country.

"We're thrilled to welcome these outstanding new owners to the Pinnacle family," said Paul Porter, Founder of Premier Pools & Spas. "Their energy, leadership, and dedication to quality service perfectly align with our mission to bring backyard dreams to life. Momentum continues to grow, and we couldn't be more excited for what's ahead."

New Pinnacle Pools & Spas Franchises – October 2025

Ocala, FL – Bryan Watts

Bay City, MI – Pat & Shannon Doyle

New Pinnacle Pool Service Franchise – October 2025

Cleburne, TX – Clark & Suzanne Stricklin

As part of Premier Franchise Management's growing portfolio, Pinnacle Pools & Spas and Pinnacle Pool Service continue to attract talented entrepreneurs ready to deliver excellence in both new pool construction and ongoing maintenance.

"Each new franchise represents more than just growth — it's a commitment to our shared values of quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction," said Brian Porter, President of Premier Franchise Management. "We're honored to have these new partners join our expanding network and look forward to their success in 2026 and beyond."

About Premier Franchise Management:

Premier Pools & Spas, Premier Pool Service, and Pinnacle Pools & Spas are part of the Premier Franchise Management family—recognized nationally as top franchise opportunities for their award-winning support, proven systems, and unmatched leadership in the pool industry.

With over 170+ franchised locations nationwide, Premier's mission is to help families create lasting memories through beautifully designed, expertly maintained backyard spaces — one pool at a time.

Interested in joining the Premier family? Visit premierpoolsfranchise.com to learn more.

