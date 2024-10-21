Premier Med Spa: The Aesthetics Society Announces Grand Opening in Aubrey, TX

The Aesthetics Society is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Aubrey, offering an array of premier aesthetic treatments tailored to enhance natural beauty and boost confidence. Beauty enthusiasts and local residents are invited to join the celebration on October 23, 2024, from 5 PM to 7 PM.
AUBREY, Texas, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Situated in the heart of Aubrey, The Aesthetics Society is set to provide exceptional service with a wide range of cutting-edge treatments, personalized to meet the unique needs of every client. Our team of expert providers is eager to welcome the community and showcase what sets us apart as leaders in aesthetic care.
Grand Opening Highlights Include:
Exclusive Specials:
- Complimentary lip flips for attendees
- Chance to win exciting prizes, such as lip filler, a Glo2 facial, and a full-face tox treatment
- All event attendees will receive a voucher for a complimentary express facial (redeemable at later date)
Event Experience:
- Delight in sweet treats and champagne
- Meet and mingle with our expert providers, who are ready to answer questions and offer insights into the latest beauty trends
"We are excited to bring The Aesthetics Society experience to the Aubrey community. Our goal is to create a welcoming space where clients can explore their beauty potential with confidence," said Alecia Delaney Baker, Founder of The Aesthetics Society.
This event promises to be an opportunity to not only discover effective beauty solutions, but also to connect with like-minded individuals passionate about aesthetics.
About The Aesthetics Society
The Aesthetics Society is dedicated to providing top-tier aesthetic treatments, using the latest techniques and technology to deliver exceptional results. With a commitment to individualized care, The Aesthetics Society strives to empower clients to look and feel their best.
