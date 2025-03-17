Premier Mortgage Resources Appoints Kim Callas as Chief Operating Officer, Strengthening Operational Excellence and Growth Strategy

"PMR's commitment to excellence, customer service, growth and innovation aligns perfectly with my passion for operational leadership. I look forward to working alongside this incredible team to build something truly special." Post this

A Vision for Innovation and Excellence:

Kim Callas brings a dynamic and hands-on leadership style, emphasizing the importance of fostering a strong internal culture while leveraging technology and data-driven decision-making to optimize operations.

"Success in mortgage banking isn't just about numbers—it's about people," said Callas. "I believe in building teams that are empowered, agile, and committed to serving our customers with excellence. At PMR, I see a culture that values both innovation and relationships, and I'm excited to be part of that journey."

As COO, Callas will focus on enhancing operational processes, strengthening risk management frameworks, and improving overall productivity. Her deep understanding of the mortgage industry's evolving landscape will allow PMR to stay ahead of regulatory changes, capitalize on market opportunities, and deliver best-in-class service to clients and partners.

"Mortgage lending today demands a forward-thinking approach," Callas added. "My goal at PMR is to refine and strengthen the processes that support loan officers, enhance customer experiences, and drive strategic initiatives that ensure long-term success."

Strategic Leadership for a Competitive Market:

PMR's leadership team is confident that Callas' experience and vision will propel the company forward in an increasingly competitive mortgage environment.

"Kim's leadership in operational excellence and her ability to drive impactful change make her an outstanding addition to our executive team," said Cory Swain, Chief Executive Officer of Premier Mortgage Resources. "Her strategic insight into production, technology integration, and team development will play a crucial role in reinforcing PMR's market position and delivering unmatched value to our customers and partners."

A Legacy of Industry Recognition:

Callas has been recognized as a Powerful Woman of Mortgage Banking in 2023, among other prestigious industry accolades. Her ability to lead transformational change and develop high-performing teams has made her a sought-after leader in the mortgage sector.

"I am honored to step into this role at such a pivotal time," Callas said. "PMR's commitment to excellence, customer service, growth and innovation aligns perfectly with my passion for operational leadership. I look forward to working alongside this incredible team to build something truly special."

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Media Contact

Candace Ellington, Premier Mortgage Resources, 1 208-629-0606, [email protected], pmrloans.com

SOURCE Premier Mortgage Resources