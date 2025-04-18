Premier Mortgage Resources Celebrates Nine Loan Officers Ranked in Scotsman Guide's 2025 Top Originators List

Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) has announced that nine of its loan officers have been recognized in the Scotsman Guide's 2025 "Most Loans Closed" rankings, highlighting the company's industry leadership.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) proudly announces that nine of its loan officers have been recognized among the nation's top mortgage originators in the prestigious Scotsman Guide's 2025 "Most Loans Closed" rankings. This remarkable achievement underscores PMR's commitment to excellence and dedication to serving homebuyers across the nation.

The Scotsman Guide, the leading resource for mortgage originators, annually ranks the nation's top mortgage professionals based on their loan production. This year's recognition of nine PMR loan officers highlights the company's industry leadership and exceptional service to clients.

"We are incredibly proud of our loan officers for this outstanding achievement," said Cory Swain, CEO of PMR. "Their recognition in the Scotsman Guide rankings reflects their unwavering commitment to helping clients achieve their homeownership dreams, even in today's challenging market conditions."

The PMR loan officers recognized include:

Team Mandi ranked 104 with 356 loans closed totaling $123,581,676

Lane Lowry ranked 373 with 224 loans closed totaling $83,350,823

ranked 373 with 224 loans closed totaling Home Loans with Jacy ranked 509 with 199 loans closed totaling $46,382,679

Jonah Abraham ranked 1,859 with 116 loans closed totaling $39,150,360

ranked 1,859 with 116 loans closed totaling Brent White ranked 2,056 with 110 loans closed totaling $40,123,292

ranked 2,056 with 110 loans closed totaling Phil Murr ranked 2,286 with 105 loans closed totaling $29,667,355

ranked 2,286 with 105 loans closed totaling Brian Giovacchini ranked 3,221 with 88 loans closed totaling $36,810,226

ranked 3,221 with 88 loans closed totaling Greg Driggs ranked 3,323 with 87 loans closed totaling $18,021,027

ranked 3,323 with 87 loans closed totaling Shawn Parker ranked 4,145 with 76 loans closed totaling $17,772,042

This recognition comes as Premier Mortgage Resources continues to expand its presence, providing personalized mortgage solutions to meet diverse client needs.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded in 2005 on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Premier Mortgage Resources is an equal opportunity employer. NMLS 1169.

Media Contact

Candace Ellington, Premier Mortgage Resources, 1 208-629-0606, [email protected], pmrloans.com

SOURCE Premier Mortgage Resources