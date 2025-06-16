Premier Mortgage Resources Launches Specialty Products Division to Deliver Tailored Financing Solutions Nationwide

New division provides flexible lending options for investors, builders, and non-traditional buyers.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR), a leading nationwide mortgage lender, is proud to announce the launch of its Specialty Products Division, expanding its portfolio of innovative lending solutions to meet the growing demand for flexible, purpose-built financing.

The new division is designed to support a wide range of borrowers—including real estate investors, builders, and non-traditional homebuyers—with customized products that go beyond conventional mortgages. This strategic expansion reinforces PMR's commitment to providing smarter, faster, and more inclusive mortgage solutions across the country.

"The mortgage landscape is evolving, and so are the needs of our clients," said Cory Swain, CEO. "Our Specialty Products Division was created to help people finance properties and projects that fall outside the typical lending box—without the red tape. Whether you're building from the ground up, purchasing a multi-use property, or need creative buyer assistance, we have a solution."

The Specialty Products Division will offer lending solutions across four core categories:

Commercial Lending – Multifamily, office, hospitality, industrial, retail, land, and bridge loans. Led by Victoria Markowski , Director of Commercial Lending

, Director of Commercial Lending Construction Financing – One-time close, two-step construction, and fix-and-flip financing. Led by John Neil , Construction Lending Manager

, Construction Lending Manager Builder Financing – Ground-up construction, SPEC lines, builder forward commitments, and land loans. Led by Rebekah Dobbs , Sales Manager – Builder Division

, Sales Manager – Builder Division Buyer Financing – Down payment assistance, rent-to-own programs, solar financing, FHA/VA, jumbo, and more.

From seasoned developers to first-time buyers navigating alternative paths to homeownership, the Specialty Products Division is equipped to deliver end-to-end support and customized solutions backed by PMR's renowned service and speed.

"At PMR, we've always believed in removing barriers," added Swain. "This division is about saying 'yes' more often—especially in markets where creative financing makes all the difference."

To learn more about PMR's Specialty Products Division or to speak with a lending expert, visit www.pmrloans.com/specialty or contact [email protected].

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

