Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC Announces Branch Manager Transitions In Twin Falls, Idaho

Premier Mortgage Resources will remain a strong pillar in the Twin Falls Community.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho, Nov. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) is announcing changes to its leadership team in the Twin Falls area, as two dedicated branch managers, Cliff Jaro and Marety Jaro, are transitioning from their roles to embark on new career journeys.

Marety Jaro, a beloved figure in the Twin Falls community, will be taking on a different role within PMR. She will contribute her expertise by originating loans from the Idaho Falls office. Marety's extensive knowledge and commitment to her clients have been instrumental in helping countless individuals achieve their dream of homeownership, and she is excited to expand her service to another region of Idaho, helping more Idaho residents become homeowners.

Cliff Jaro, another highly regarded branch manager, will be stepping down from his role as branch manager to pursue a new path in the real estate industry. Cliff has been a pillar of support for PMR, and his unwavering dedication to his clients and community has made a lasting impact. While he will no longer be serving as branch manager, Cliff remains committed to the Twin Falls area, and he will continue to play an integral role in the local real estate market.

Stepping into the role of branch manager for the PMR Twin Falls office is Jacy Pool, an experienced loan officer with a strong track record of success in the mortgage industry. Jacy has been an integral part of the PMR team, and her dedication to clients and the community has been commendable. As she takes the reins, Jacy is committed to upholding the strong reputation of the branch and continuing the tradition of making homeownership possible for many in the Twin Falls area.

"Cliff Jaro and Marety Jaro have been exceptional leaders in our organization, and we are grateful for their dedication and contributions," said Cory Swain, CEO of PMR. "We wish them well in their new adventures and are confident they will continue to excel in their careers. We are also excited for Jacy Pool, who has proven her dedication to her borrowers time and again. We have no doubt that she will lead the Twin Falls branch with the same dedication and excellence that have become synonymous with PMR."

PMR expresses its gratitude to Cliff and Marety for their years of service, and the entire team looks forward to an exciting future with Jacy Pool as the new branch manager.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) has been helping customers achieve the dream of homeownership since 2005 and is staffed by over 200 loan officers. Premier Mortgage Resources offers a full menu of mortgage products, and is an approved Fannie and Freddie seller servicer and direct lender for FHA, VA and USDA. PMR also provides numerous portfolio products to better serve their customers. In addition, they have a full reverse Mortgage Banking division as well as many delegated Jumbo outlets.

