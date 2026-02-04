Premier Mortgage Resources Named One of the Top 50 Mortgage Companies to Work For

Recognition reflects PMR's continued commitment to a people-first culture, professional growth, and long-term success.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) has been recognized by Mortgage Executive Magazine as one of the Top 50 Mortgage Companies to Work For, reflecting the organization's continued focus on fostering a supportive, growth-oriented workplace.

This recognition highlights Premier Mortgage Resource's commitment to creating an environment where team members are encouraged to grow, collaborate, and contribute at a high level. By emphasizing professional development, accountability, and a people-first culture, PMR has established a workplace designed to support long-term success for both its employees and the homebuyers it serves.

"At PMR, our people are truly the foundation of everything we do," said Mandi Feely, EVP at Premier Mortgage Resources. "We've worked hard to build a culture where individuals feel supported, valued, and empowered to reach their full potential. This recognition is a reflection of the incredible teams across our organization who show up every day with passion and purpose."

A strong internal culture has long been central to PMR's approach. The company prioritizes thoughtful leadership, shared responsibility, and meaningful connections across teams, providing a foundation that enables consistent performance and long-term engagement.

Cory Swain, CEO of PMR, emphasized the long-term vision behind the company's workplace focus. "This honor speaks to the intentional culture we continue to build," said Swain. "We believe that when you invest in people—through growth opportunities, trust, and strong leadership—you create an organization that thrives. We're proud of what PMR represents for our employees and the communities we serve."

This recognition underscores PMR's ongoing commitment to investing in its people while expanding its national presence. Maintaining a workplace that supports growth, stability, and collaboration remains a core focus as the organization moves forward.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded in 2005 on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Premier Mortgage Resources is an equal-opportunity employer. NMLS 1169.

