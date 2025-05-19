Premier Mortgage Resources Recognized as a Top Workplace in Three States

Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR), one of the country's leading mortgage lenders, is proud to announce its recognition as a top-ranked workplace in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR), one of the country's leading mortgage lenders, is proud to announce its recognition as a top-ranked workplace in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington, according to the prestigious Best Places to Work program overseen by POPULUS®.

The company has earned the distinguished "Top Ranked" honor in multiple categories, including Idaho Statewide, Oregon Statewide, and Washington Statewide, as well as regional recognitions in Idaho South, Idaho Southwest, Oregon Northwest, and Washington Northwest.

"These recognitions reflect our ongoing commitment to creating an exceptional workplace where our team members can thrive," said Premier Mortgage Resources CEO Cory Swain. "We believe that supporting our employees and fostering a positive work environment directly translates to better service for our clients."

The Best Places to Work awards are particularly meaningful, based entirely on employee feedback. The recognition process involved a confidential survey administered by POPULUS®, an Idaho-based marketing and HR research agency, ensuring that the results genuinely reflect employee satisfaction and company culture.

PMR has continued expanding its presence throughout the country while maintaining its commitment to excellence in operations and employee satisfaction. In 2022, the company implemented an Employee Stock Ownership Program (ESOP), making PMR 100% employee-owned and further demonstrating its dedication to the success and well-being of its team members. The company offers a comprehensive range of mortgage products and is known for its technological innovation, operational excellence, and superior client service.

The official rankings for the 2025 Best Places to Work awards will be announced during virtual ceremonies premiering today, May 15, 2025.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded in 2005 on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Premier Mortgage Resources is an equal opportunity employer. NMLS 1169.

