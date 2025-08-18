Premier Mortgage Resources Welcomes Ben Larrick to the Team, Expanding Presence in Charlotte, North Carolina

PMR expands its North Carolina footprint with the addition of seasoned mortgage leader Ben Larrick.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) proudly welcomes Ben Larrick as the newest addition to our growing team. Backed by years of industry experience, Ben offers strong leadership and local expertise that align with PMR's commitment to client-focused lending and long-term growth.

With Ben's deep understanding of the region, PMR is excited to expand its presence in Charlotte, North Carolina, to provide the community with even more personalized and efficient mortgage solutions.

"Ben brings a clear sense of leadership rooted in consistency, integrity, and client care," said Cory Swain, the company's CEO. "His approach aligns with PMR's values and makes him a meaningful part of our continued growth."

This growth in Charlotte underscores PMR's ongoing mission to empower individuals and families with tailored mortgage solutions. The addition of experienced professionals like Ben is a testament to their commitment to providing unparalleled service and building lasting relationships with their clients.

"Ben's focus on strong relationships, both with clients and within his community, supports the mission we carry out every day here at PMR," said Corey Cantrell, VP of Production. "His leadership and experience will help drive our continued growth in key markets."

PMR is eager to deepen its roots in North Carolina. The company's goal is to make a meaningful difference in the community by offering innovative mortgage programs and expert guidance. The company's growth in this vibrant market signifies its dedication to meeting the unique needs of families and individuals in North Carolina.

For more information about Premier Mortgage Resources and how Ben Larrick can assist you, visit pmrloans.com.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded in 2005 on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Premier Mortgage Resources is an equal-opportunity employer. NMLS 1169.

