Premier Mortgage Resources Welcomes Branch Manager Jack Shull to the Team, Expanding Presence in San Antonio, Texas

Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) announces the addition of Branch Manager Jack Shull to San Antonio, Texas.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) announces the addition of Branch Manager Jack Shull, bringing seasoned leadership expertise and a commitment to client success that will enhance the company's capacity to deliver exceptional mortgage services to homebuyers throughout their financing journey.

With Jack's deep understanding of the region, PMR is excited to expand its presence in San Antonio, Texas, to provide the community with even more personalized and efficient mortgage solutions.

"Jack brings the client-first mentality that defines everything we do at PMR," said Cory Swain, CEO. "His proven industry experience and exceptional leadership skills position us to better serve homebuyers with truly customized mortgage options."

This growth in Texas underscores PMR's ongoing mission to empower individuals and families with tailored mortgage solutions. The addition of experienced professionals like Jack is a testament to their commitment to providing unparalleled service and building lasting relationships with their clients.

"We're bringing Jack aboard at an exciting time in PMR's evolution, and his arrival marks a key step in our strategic development," said Matt Dunbar, Chief Strategy Officer. "His deep local connections and unwavering commitment to leading a successful team will strengthen our standing as this market's most trusted mortgage provider."

PMR is eager to deepen its roots in Texas. The company's goal is to make a meaningful difference in the community by offering innovative mortgage programs and expert guidance. The company's growth in this vibrant market signifies its dedication to meeting the unique needs of families and individuals in Texas.

For more information about Premier Mortgage Resources and how Jack Shull can assist you, visit pmrloans.com.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded in 2005 on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans.

Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Premier Mortgage Resources is an equal-opportunity employer. NMLS 1169.

Media Contact

Candace Ellington, Premier Mortgage Resources, 1 (208) 629-0606, [email protected], pmrloans.com

SOURCE Premier Mortgage Resources