Premier Mortgage Resources Welcomes Caleb Wilson to the Team, Expanding Presence in Kalispell, Montana

KALISPELL, Mont., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR), proudly announces the appointment of Caleb Wilson to its executive leadership team. Caleb brings a wealth of experience in mortgage lending operations and demonstrates a proven track record of collaborative leadership that will strengthen PMR's strategic initiatives. His expertise directly aligns with the company's mission to expand market presence while maintaining its core commitment to delivering exceptional, personalized service at the local branch level.

With Caleb's deep understanding of the region, PMR is excited to expand its presence in Kalispell, MT, to provide the community with even more personalized and efficient mortgage solutions.

"Caleb leads with consistency, strategic vision, and a deep understanding of how to optimize portfolios while building strong client relationships," said Cory Swain, President and CEO of PMR. "He embodies the fiduciary principles we uphold at PMR and will be instrumental in advancing our investment strategies and driving continued growth."

This growth in Kalispell underscores PMR's ongoing mission to empower individuals and families with tailored mortgage solutions. The addition of experienced professionals like Caleb is a testament to their commitment to providing unparalleled service and building lasting relationships with their clients.

"His expertise and market insight will help guide our investment teams and support PMR's continued success in key asset classes and market sectors," continued Cory Swain.

PMR is eager to deepen its roots in Montana. The company's goal is to make a meaningful difference in the community by offering innovative mortgage programs and expert guidance. The company's growth in this vibrant market signifies its dedication to meeting the unique needs of families and individuals in Montana.

For more information about Premier Mortgage Resources and how Caleb Wilson can assist you, visit pmrloans.com.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded in 2005 on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Premier Mortgage Resources is an equal-opportunity employer. NMLS 1169.

