Premier Mortgage Resources Welcomes Chris Fleming to the Team, Expanding Presence in Delafield, Wisconsin

PMR expands its Wisconsin footprint with the addition of seasoned mortgage leader Chris Fleming.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) welcomes Chris Fleming as the newest addition to our growing leadership team. With a strong background in mortgage lending and multi-market experience, Chris brings strategic insight and steady leadership that support PMR's vision for continued expansion and personalized service.

With Chris's deep understanding of the region, PMR is excited to expand its presence in Delafield, Wisconsin, to provide the community with even more personalized and efficient mortgage solutions.

"Chris brings a thoughtful, strategic approach to leadership that reflects PMR's core values," said Cory Swain, the company's CEO. "His ability to lead across markets and support high-performing teams makes him a valuable part of our continued growth."

This growth in Delafield underscores PMR's ongoing mission to empower individuals and families with tailored mortgage solutions. The addition of experienced professionals like Chris is a testament to their commitment to providing unparalleled service and building lasting relationships with their clients.

"Chris brings the kind of regional leadership that strengthens both client relationships and community ties," said Matt Dunbar, Chief Strategy Officer. "His experience and perspective will help drive PMR's growth and support our teams across key markets."

PMR is eager to deepen its roots in Wisconsin. The company's goal is to make a meaningful difference in the community by offering innovative mortgage programs and expert guidance. The company's growth in this vibrant market signifies its dedication to meeting the unique needs of families and individuals in Wisconsin.

For more information about Premier Mortgage Resources and how Chris Fleming can assist you, visit pmrloans.com.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded in 2005 on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Premier Mortgage Resources is an equal-opportunity employer. NMLS 1169.

