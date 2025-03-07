Premier Mortgage Resources Welcomes Claudia Jeffers to the Team, Expanding Presence in El Paso, Texas

Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) welcomes veteran mortgage professional Claudia Jeffers as Branch Manager of its El Paso location.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) welcomes veteran mortgage professional Claudia Jeffers as Branch Manager of its El Paso location. With a proven track record of leadership excellence and a deep commitment to expanding homeownership opportunities, Claudia brings valuable expertise that will drive PMR's continued growth in the local market.

Claudia's appointment strengthens PMR's position in the competitive El Paso market, where her deep understanding of the region's unique housing challenges will enhance the company's ability to serve both first-time homebuyers and experienced property investors.

"The El Paso mortgage landscape has been shaped in no small part by Claudia's influential presence and client-first mindset," said Cory Swain, CEO of PMR. "Her ability to craft tailored lending solutions while maintaining deep community connections embodies exactly what sets PMR apart in today's competitive market."

This growth in El Paso underscores PMR's ongoing mission to empower individuals and families with tailored mortgage solutions. The addition of experienced professionals like Claudia is a testament to our commitment to providing unparalleled service and building lasting relationships with our clients.

"What sets Claudia apart is her remarkable ability to transform homeownership aspirations into reality for countless families," said Andres Grant, Regional Manager. "Her genuine leadership style and established connections within the community make her the ideal person to strengthen our presence in El Paso."

PMR is eager to expand its efforts in Texas. The company's goal is to make a meaningful difference in the community by offering innovative mortgage programs and expert guidance. The company's growth into this vibrant market signifies its dedication to meeting the unique needs of the El Paso community.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded in 2005 on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Premier Mortgage Resources is an equal opportunity employer. NMLS 1169.

