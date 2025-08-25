Premier Mortgage Resources Welcomes Corey Hill to the Team, Expanding Presence in Helena, Montana

PMR expands its Montana footprint with the addition of seasoned mortgage leader Corey Hill.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) welcomes Corey Hill as the newest addition to its growing leadership team. With years of experience in mortgage lending and a reputation for consistent, team-focused leadership, Corey brings the insight and momentum that support PMR's continued growth and commitment to personalized service.

With Corey's deep understanding of the region, PMR is excited to expand its presence in Helena, Montana, to provide the community with even more personalized and efficient mortgage solutions.

"Corey's leadership style is grounded in strategy, consistency, and a deep understanding of how to support teams and clients," said Cory Swain, the company's CEO. "He reflects the values we prioritize at PMR and will play an important role in our continued growth."

This growth in Helena underscores PMR's ongoing mission to empower individuals and families with tailored mortgage solutions. The addition of experienced professionals like Corey is a testament to their commitment to providing unparalleled service and building lasting relationships with their clients.

"Corey's leadership strengthens client connections while fostering growth within the communities he serves," said Brian NeVille, VP of Production. "His experience and insight will support our teams and help drive PMR's continued success in key markets."

PMR is eager to deepen its roots in Montana. The company's goal is to make a meaningful difference in the community by offering innovative mortgage programs and expert guidance. The company's growth in this vibrant market signifies its dedication to meeting the unique needs of families and individuals in Montana.

For more information about Premier Mortgage Resources and how Corey Hill can assist you, visit pmrloans.com.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded in 2005 on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Premier Mortgage Resources is an equal-opportunity employer. NMLS 1169.

Media Contact

Candace Ellington, Premier Mortgage Resources, 1 916-759-9953, [email protected], pmrloans.com

SOURCE Premier Mortgage Resources