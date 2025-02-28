Premier Mortgage Resources Welcomes Cory Dennis to the Team, Expanding Our Presence in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) welcomes Cory Dennis to lead its Colorado Springs branches. An established leader passionate about accessible homeownership, Cory's strong reputation and leadership skills will drive PMR's local growth.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) announces the appointment of Cory Dennis to lead the company's efforts in Colorado Springs as Area Manager. Known for his reputation of leading teams to success, he is a well-established leader that will be an asset to PMR's growth.

Cory's appointment strengthens PMR's position in the competitive local market, where his deep understanding of the region's unique housing challenges will enhance the company's ability to serve both first-time homebuyers and the teams that support them throughout the process.

"Cory's exceptional ability to create excellent customer experiences while encouraging his team to do the same makes him an exceptional choice to lead our Colorado Springs efforts," said Cory Swain, CEO of PMR. "He combines industry expertise and a commitment to the community that will help grow PMR's local efforts."

This growth in Colorado Springs underscores PMR's ongoing mission to empower individuals and families with tailored mortgage solutions. The addition of experienced professionals like Cory is a testament to our commitment to providing unparalleled service and building lasting relationships with our clients.

"Cory's exceptional mortgage expertise and hands-on approach to client service truly distinguish him in our industry," said Matt Dunbar, Chief Strategy Officer. "His ability to develop personalized solutions while consistently exceeding expectations makes him the perfect addition to drive our growth initiatives."

PMR is eager to deepen its roots in Colorado. The company's goal is to make a meaningful difference in the community by offering innovative mortgage programs and expert guidance. The company's growth into this vibrant market signifies its dedication to meeting the unique needs of families and individuals in the Colorado Springs community.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded in 2005 on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Premier Mortgage Resources is an equal opportunity employer. NMLS 1169.

