Premier Mortgage Resources Welcomes Deb Criddle to the Team, Expanding Presence in Idaho Falls, Idaho

PMR expands its Idaho footprint with the addition of seasoned mortgage leader Deb Criddle

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) is excited to welcome Deb Criddle to its expanding leadership team. Known for her drive and client-centered approach, Deb brings valuable experience and strong market knowledge that support PMR's mission to deliver personalized lending solutions with integrity and care.

With Deb's deep understanding of the region, PMR is excited to expand its presence in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to provide the community with even more personalized and efficient mortgage solutions.

"Deb leads with care, consistency, and a strong focus on building trust with clients and her team," said Cory Swain, the company's CEO. "She reflects the values we uphold at PMR and brings leadership experience that will strengthen our presence in the community."

This growth in Idaho Falls underscores PMR's ongoing mission to empower individuals and families with tailored mortgage solutions. The addition of experienced professionals like Deb is a testament to their commitment to providing unparalleled service and building lasting relationships with their clients.

"Deb brings a strong mix of industry expertise and people-first leadership that aligns with PMR's mission," said Brian NeVille, VP of Production. "Her approach will support our growth and help ensure we continue delivering personalized service at every level."

PMR is eager to deepen its roots in Idaho. The company's goal is to make a meaningful difference in the community by offering innovative mortgage programs and expert guidance. The company's growth in this vibrant market signifies its dedication to meeting the unique needs of families and individuals in Idaho.

For more information about Premier Mortgage Resources and how Deb Criddle can assist you, visit pmrloans.com.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded in 2005 on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Premier Mortgage Resources is an equal-opportunity employer. NMLS 1169.

Media Contact

Candace Ellington, Premier Mortgage Resources, 1 916-759-9953, [email protected], pmrloans.com

