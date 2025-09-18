Premier Mortgage Resources Welcomes Giancarlo Anduray Escoto to the Team, Expanding Presence in Phoenix, Arizona

PMR expands its Arizona footprint with the addition of seasoned mortgage leader Giancarlo Anduray Escoto.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) is excited to welcome Giancarlo Anduray Escoto as the newest member of its growing leadership team. With a strong background in mortgage lending and a collaborative approach to leadership, Giancarlo brings experience and insight that will support PMR's continued growth and personalized service.

With Giancarlo's deep understanding of the region, PMR is excited to expand its presence in Phoenix, Arizona, to provide the community with even more personalized and efficient mortgage solutions.

"Giancarlo brings strategic focus and a consistent, team-oriented approach to leadership," said Cory Swain, the company's CEO. "He reflects the values we prioritize at PMR and will play an important role in supporting our continued growth."

This growth in Phoenix underscores PMR's ongoing mission to empower individuals and families with tailored mortgage solutions. The addition of experienced professionals like Giancarlo is a testament to their commitment to providing unparalleled service and building lasting relationships with their clients.

"Giancarlo's leadership strengthens client relationships and reinforces our connection to the communities we serve," said Dave Shumard, EVP of Production. "His experience and perspective will support our teams and contribute to PMR's continued success in key markets."

PMR is eager to deepen its roots in Arizona. The company's goal is to make a meaningful difference in the community by offering innovative mortgage programs and expert guidance. The company's growth in this vibrant market signifies its dedication to meeting the unique needs of families and individuals in Arizona.

For more information about Premier Mortgage Resources and how Giancarlo Anduray Escoto can assist you, visit pmrloans.com.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded in 2005 on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Premier Mortgage Resources is an equal-opportunity employer. NMLS 1169.

Media Contact

Candace Ellington, Premier Mortgage Resources, 1 916-759-9953, [email protected], pmrloans.com

SOURCE Premier Mortgage Resources