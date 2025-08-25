Premier Mortgage Resources Welcomes Jackie Silva to the Team, Expanding Presence in San Antonio, Texas

PMR expands its Texas footprint with the addition of seasoned mortgage leader Jackie Silva.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) is thrilled to welcome Jackie Silva to its expanding leadership team. With a strong sales background and a focus on client service, Jackie brings experience and insight that support PMR's mission to deliver personalized lending solutions.

With Jackie's deep understanding of the region, PMR is excited to expand its presence in San Antonio, Texas, to provide the community with even more personalized and efficient mortgage solutions.

"Jackie leads with a mix of experience, consistency, and client focus that reflects PMR's values," said Cory Swain, the company's CEO. "She brings strong support to our team and will help strengthen our presence in the community."

This growth in San Antonio underscores PMR's ongoing mission to empower individuals and families with tailored mortgage solutions. The addition of experienced professionals like Jackie is a testament to their commitment to providing unparalleled service and building lasting relationships with their clients.

"Jackie's mix of mortgage knowledge and team-oriented leadership supports the growth we're focused on at PMR," said Brian NeVille, VP of Production. "Her ability to lead with care and clarity helps us continue delivering personalized service."

PMR is eager to deepen its roots in Texas. The company's goal is to make a meaningful difference in the community by offering innovative mortgage programs and expert guidance. The company's growth in this vibrant market signifies its dedication to meeting the unique needs of families and individuals in Texas.

For more information about Premier Mortgage Resources and how Jackie Silva can assist you, visit pmrloans.com.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded in 2005 on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Premier Mortgage Resources is an equal-opportunity employer. NMLS 1169.

