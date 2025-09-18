Premier Mortgage Resources Welcomes James Laing to the Team, Expanding Presence in Woodland Park, Colorado

PMR expands its Colorado footprint with the addition of seasoned mortgage leader James Laing.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) is excited to welcome James Laing as the newest member of its growing leadership team. With extensive experience in mortgage lending and a collaborative leadership style, James brings valuable insight that supports PMR's ongoing growth and commitment to delivering personalized service at the branch level.

With James's deep understanding of the region, PMR is excited to expand its presence in Woodland Park, Colorado, to provide the community with even more personalized and efficient mortgage solutions.

"James leads with consistency, strategic focus, and a strong understanding of how to support both clients and teams," said Cory Swain, the company's CEO. "He reflects the values we prioritize at PMR and will be instrumental in driving our continued growth."

This growth in Woodland Park underscores PMR's ongoing mission to empower individuals and families with tailored mortgage solutions. The addition of experienced professionals like James is a testament to their commitment to providing unparalleled service and building lasting relationships with their clients.

"James's leadership enhances both client relationships and community engagement," said Brian NeVille, VP of Production. "His experience and insight will help guide our teams and support PMR's continued success in key markets."

PMR is eager to deepen its roots in Colorado. The company's goal is to make a meaningful difference in the community by offering innovative mortgage programs and expert guidance. The company's growth in this vibrant market signifies its dedication to meeting the unique needs of families and individuals in Colorado.

For more information about Premier Mortgage Resources and how James Laing can assist you, visit pmrloans.com.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded in 2005 on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Premier Mortgage Resources is an equal-opportunity employer. NMLS 1169.

Media Contact

Candace Ellington, Premier Mortgage Resources, 1 916-759-9953, [email protected], pmrloans.com

SOURCE Premier Mortgage Resources