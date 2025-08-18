Premier Mortgage Resources Welcomes Jeff Brunner to the Team, Expanding Presence in Charlotte, North Carolina

PMR expands its North Carolina footprint with the addition of seasoned mortgage leader Jeff Brunner.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) is excited to welcome Jeff Brunner as the newest addition to our growing team. With extensive experience in the mortgage industry, Jeff brings steady leadership and market insight that align with PMR's focus on personalized lending and sustainable growth.

With Jeff's deep understanding of the region, PMR is excited to expand its presence in Charlotte, North Carolina, to provide the community with even more personalized and efficient mortgage solutions.

"Jeff leads with integrity, reliability, and a strong focus on client relationships," said Cory Swain, the company's CEO. "His leadership style reflects PMR's values and supports the growth we're building across our markets."

This growth in Charlotte underscores PMR's ongoing mission to empower individuals and families with tailored mortgage solutions. The addition of experienced professionals like Jeff is a testament to their commitment to providing unparalleled service and building lasting relationships with their clients.

"At PMR, we value leaders who prioritize both client service and community engagement, and Jeff exemplifies that," said Corey Cantrell, VP of Production. "His experience and insight will play a key role in supporting our continued growth."

PMR is eager to deepen its roots in North Carolina. The company's goal is to make a meaningful difference in the community by offering innovative mortgage programs and expert guidance. The company's growth in this vibrant market signifies its dedication to meeting the unique needs of families and individuals in North Carolina.

For more information about Premier Mortgage Resources and how Jeff Brunner can assist you, visit pmrloans.com.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded in 2005 on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Premier Mortgage Resources is an equal-opportunity employer. NMLS 1169.

