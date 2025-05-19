Premier Mortgage Resources Welcomes Jill Blume to the Team, Expanding Presence in Greenville, South Carolina

Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) proudly welcomes Jill Blume as the new Branch Manager for its Greenville, South Carolina location.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) proudly welcomes Jill Blume as the new Branch Manager for our Greenville location. A respected leader in the mortgage industry, Jill brings a wealth of experience and a proven ability to build high-performing teams dedicated to client success. Her deep understanding of the South Carolina market and commitment to creating accessible homeownership pathways will be instrumental as PMR continues expanding its footprint in the region.

With Jill's deep understanding of the local market, PMR is excited to expand its presence in Greenville, South Carolina, to provide even more personalized and efficient mortgage solutions to the community.

"Jill brings a unique skillset that embodies the PMR mission—a proven ability to develop both strong teams and lasting client connections," said Cory Swain, PMR's Chief Executive Officer. "Her strategic approach to leadership combined with her deep mortgage expertise creates exactly the foundation we need for sustainable growth in the South Carolina market."

This growth in Greenville underscores PMR's ongoing mission to empower individuals and families with tailored mortgage solutions. The addition of experienced professionals like Jill is a testament to their commitment to providing unparalleled service and building lasting relationships with their clients.

"Jill represents exactly the kind of leadership talent we aim to attract—someone who understands both the technical aspects of mortgage lending and the importance of community connections," said Matt Dunbar, Chief Strategy Officer. "Her proven ability to identify market opportunities while maintaining exceptional service standards positions our Greenville branch for significant growth in this competitive landscape."

PMR is eager to deepen its roots in South Carolina. The company's goal is to make a meaningful difference in the community by offering innovative mortgage programs and expert guidance. The company's growth in this vibrant market signifies its dedication to meeting the unique needs of families and individuals in South Carolina.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded in 2005 on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Premier Mortgage Resources is an equal opportunity employer. NMLS 1169.

