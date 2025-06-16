Premier Mortgage Resources Welcomes Jonathan Matich to the Team, Expanding Presence in Englewood, Florida

PMR Grows Its Florida Footprint, Welcoming Jonathan Matich to Support Englewood's Homeownership Journey

MERIDIAN, Idaho, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) is thrilled to welcome Jonathan Matich to its growing team. His thoughtful approach and established reputation in the mortgage industry make him a valuable addition as PMR continues its mission to support homebuyers at every stage of the loan process.

With Jonathan's deep understanding of the region, PMR is excited to expand its presence in Englewood, Florida, to provide the community with even more personalized and efficient mortgage solutions.

"Jonathan represents the kind of client-first philosophy that's central to everything we do at PMR," said Cory Swain, the company's CEO. "His genuine rapport with clients and knowledge of the mortgage industry make him a natural fit for our team and reinforce our focus on delivering personalized lending solutions."

This growth in Englewood underscores PMR's ongoing mission to empower individuals and families with tailored mortgage solutions. The addition of experienced professionals like Jonathan is a testament to their commitment to providing unparalleled service and building lasting relationships with their clients.

"We're glad to have Jonathan join us as PMR continues to grow," said Corey Cantrell, VP of Production. "His dedication to client care and meaningful ties within the community further support our role as a trusted mortgage resource in the region."

PMR is eager to deepen its roots in Florida. The company's goal is to make a meaningful difference in the community by offering innovative mortgage programs and expert guidance. The company's growth in this vibrant market signifies its dedication to meeting the unique needs of families and individuals in Florida.

For more information about Premier Mortgage Resources and how Jonathan Matich can assist you, visit pmrloans.com.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded in 2005 on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Premier Mortgage Resources is an equal-opportunity employer. NMLS 1169.

Candace Ellington, Premier Mortgage Resources, 1 916-759-9953, [email protected], pmrloans.com

