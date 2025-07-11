Premier Mortgage Resources Welcomes Justin Atteberry to the Team, Expanding Presence in Mansfield, Texas

PMR grows its Texas footprint with the addition of experienced leader Justin Atteberry, advancing personalized lending solutions in Mansfield.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC is excited to welcome Justin Atteberry to its expanding team. With a strong reputation and a people-first approach, Justin brings valuable leadership and experience that support PMR's mission to guide homebuyers through every step of the mortgage process.

With Justin's deep understanding of the region, PMR is excited to expand its presence in Mansfield, Texas, to provide the community with even more personalized and efficient mortgage solutions.

"Justin brings the kind of leadership and care that reflect the values we hold at PMR," said Cory Swain, the company's CEO. "His strong connection with clients and deep knowledge of the industry elevate the way we serve our communities."

This growth in Mansfield underscores PMR's ongoing mission to empower individuals and families with tailored mortgage solutions. The addition of experienced professionals like Justin is a testament to their commitment to providing unparalleled service and building lasting relationships with their clients.

"Justin's leadership and connection to the community are a real asset to our team," said Arthur Ochoa, Regional Manager. "He strengthens our presence in the region and helps us continue delivering the kind of service our clients deserve."

PMR is eager to deepen its roots in Texas. The company's goal is to make a meaningful difference in the community by offering innovative mortgage programs and expert guidance. The company's growth in this vibrant market signifies its dedication to meeting the unique needs of families and individuals in Texas.

For more information about Premier Mortgage Resources and how Justin Atteberry can assist you, visit pmrloans.com.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded in 2005 on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Premier Mortgage Resources is an equal-opportunity employer. NMLS 1169.

