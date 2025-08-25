Premier Mortgage Resources Welcomes Kenya Schatz to the Team, Expanding Presence in Helena, Montana

PMR expands its Montana footprint with the addition of seasoned mortgage leader Kenya Schatz.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) is excited to welcome Kenya Schatz to its expanding leadership team. With a strong background in mortgage sales and a client-first mindset, Kenya brings the experience, energy, and market insight that support PMR's mission to deliver personalized lending solutions with care and consistency.

With Kenya's deep understanding of the region, PMR is excited to expand its presence in Helena, Montana, to provide the community with even more personalized and efficient mortgage solutions.

"Kenya brings a thoughtful, team-driven approach to sales leadership that reflects the values we live by at PMR," said Cory Swain, the company's CEO. "Her experience and dedication to client relationships will help strengthen both our culture and our presence in the communities we serve."

This growth in Helena underscores PMR's ongoing mission to empower individuals and families with tailored mortgage solutions. The addition of experienced professionals like Kenya is a testament to their commitment to providing unparalleled service and building lasting relationships with their clients.

"Kenya's blend of mortgage expertise and team-focused leadership supports the kind of growth we're building at PMR," said Brian NeVille, VP of Production. "Her ability to lead with both strategy and care helps ensure we continue delivering the personalized service our clients expect."

PMR is eager to deepen its roots in Montana. The company's goal is to make a meaningful difference in the community by offering innovative mortgage programs and expert guidance. The company's growth in this vibrant market signifies its dedication to meeting the unique needs of families and individuals in Montana.

For more information about Premier Mortgage Resources and how Kenya Schatz can assist you, visit pmrloans.com.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded in 2005 on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Premier Mortgage Resources is an equal-opportunity employer. NMLS 1169.

