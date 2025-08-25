Premier Mortgage Resources Welcomes Mark Jones, Jr. to the Team, Expanding Presence in San Antonio, Texas

PMR expands its Texas footprint with the addition of seasoned mortgage leader Mark Jones, Jr.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) welcomes Mark Jones, Jr. as the newest member of its growing leadership team. With extensive experience in mortgage lending and a strong track record of team-driven success, Mark brings the insight and steady leadership that support PMR's continued growth and client-focused mission.

With Mark's deep understanding of the region, PMR is excited to expand its presence in San Antonio, Texas, to provide the community with even more personalized and efficient mortgage solutions.

"Mark brings a steady, team-centered approach to leadership that aligns with PMR's values," said Cory Swain, the company's CEO. "His experience and strategic mindset will be key to supporting our growth and deepening our client relationships."

This growth in San Antonio underscores PMR's ongoing mission to empower individuals and families with tailored mortgage solutions. The addition of experienced professionals like Mark is a testament to their commitment to providing unparalleled service and building lasting relationships with their clients.

"Mark's leadership enhances the way we connect with clients and grow within the communities we serve," said Brian NeVille, VP of Production. "His experience will help guide our teams and support PMR's continued expansion in key markets."

PMR is eager to deepen its roots in Texas. The company's goal is to make a meaningful difference in the community by offering innovative mortgage programs and expert guidance. The company's growth in this vibrant market signifies its dedication to meeting the unique needs of families and individuals in Texas.

