Premier Mortgage Resources Welcomes Melinda Graves-Brown to the Team, Expanding Our Presence in Searcy, Arkansas

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) welcomes veteran mortgage professional Melinda Graves-Brown as Branch Manager of its Searcy location. With a proven track record of leadership excellence and a deep commitment to expanding homeownership opportunities, Melinda brings valuable expertise that will drive PMR's continued growth in the local market

Melinda's appointment strengthens PMR's position in the competitive Searcy market, where her deep understanding of the region's unique housing challenges will enhance the company's ability to serve both first-time homebuyers and experienced property investors.

"What sets Melinda apart is her ability to turn the dream of homeownership into reality for so many families," said Cory Swain, CEO of PMR. "Her authentic approach to leadership and deep roots in the community make her exactly who we need to strengthen our presence in Searcy."

This growth in Searcy underscores PMR's ongoing mission to empower individuals and families with tailored mortgage solutions. The addition of experienced professionals like Melinda is a testament to our commitment to providing unparalleled service and building lasting relationships with our clients.

"Melinda's reputation for excellence in the mortgage industry speaks volumes about her dedication to client service," said Andres Grant, Regional Manager. "Her strategic approach to lending solutions and established presence in the Searcy market align perfectly with PMR's commitment to community-focused growth."

PMR is eager to expand its efforts in Arkansas. The company's goal is to make a meaningful difference in the community by offering innovative mortgage programs and expert guidance. The company's growth into this vibrant market signifies its dedication to meeting the unique needs of families and individuals in the Searcy community.

For more information about Premier Mortgage Resources and how Melinda Graves-Brown can assist you, visit pmrloans.com.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded in 2005 on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Premier Mortgage Resources is an equal opportunity employer. NMLS 1169.

