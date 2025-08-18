Premier Mortgage Resources Welcomes Michael Webb to the Team, Expanding Presence in Lula, Georgia

PMR expands its Georgia footprint with the addition of seasoned mortgage leader Michael Webb.

MERIDIAN, Idaho , Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) is proud to welcome Michael Webb to its expanding team. With years of industry experience and a commitment to client service, Michael brings steady leadership and market insight that support PMR's mission and values.

With Michael's deep understanding of the region, PMR is excited to expand its presence in Lula, Georgia, to provide the community with even more personalized and efficient mortgage solutions.

"Michael leads with trust, consistency, and a strong focus on client care," said Cory Swain, the company's CEO. "His approach reflects the values we uphold at PMR, and his experience and steady presence make him a strong addition to our growing team."

This growth in Lula underscores PMR's ongoing mission to empower individuals and families with tailored mortgage solutions. The addition of experienced professionals like Michael is a testament to their commitment to providing unparalleled service and building lasting relationships with their clients.

"Michael's commitment to both client service and community leadership aligns with PMR's mission," said Corey Cantrell, VP of Production. "His experience adds real value as we continue expanding our reach in key markets."

PMR is eager to deepen its roots in Georgia. The company's goal is to make a meaningful difference in the community by offering innovative mortgage programs and expert guidance. The company's growth in this vibrant market signifies its dedication to meeting the unique needs of families and individuals in Georgia.

For more information about Premier Mortgage Resources and how Michael Webb can assist you, visit pmrloans.com.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded in 2005 on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Premier Mortgage Resources is an equal-opportunity employer. NMLS 1169.

Media Contact

Candace Ellington, Premier Mortgage Resources, 1 916-759-9953, [email protected] , pmrloans.com

SOURCE Premier Mortgage Resources