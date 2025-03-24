Premier Mortgage Resources Welcomes Regional Manager Arthur Ochoa to the Team, Expanding Presence in Texas

Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) has expanded its professional roster with the addition of Arthur Ochoa to lead its Dallas and Fort Worth operations as Regional Manager.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) has expanded its professional roster with the addition of Arthur Ochoa to lead its Dallas and Fort Worth operations as Regional Manager. With his extensive leadership experience and impressive history of mortgage industry achievements, Arthur will spearhead PMR's strategic growth initiatives in the region while reinforcing the company's commitment to exceptional client experiences.

With Arthur's expertise and deep understanding of the local market, PMR is excited to expand its presence in Texas, to provide even more personalized and efficient mortgage solutions to the community.

"Arthur's outstanding leadership abilities and authentic passion for building high-performing teams that deliver on homeownership goals make him the ideal person to oversee our regional operations," said Cory Swain, CEO of PMR. "His comprehensive market knowledge paired with his talent for developing strong client relationships will substantially elevate our ability to serve the community."

This growth in the Dallas and Fort Worth region underscores PMR's ongoing mission to empower individuals and families with tailored mortgage solutions. The addition of experienced professionals like Arthur is a testament to their commitment to providing unparalleled service and building lasting relationships with their clients.

"We're very excited to have Arthur leading our branch operations, as he embodies the leadership principles that will drive our success," said Matt Dunbar, Chief Strategy Officer. "His established connections throughout the region and passion for leading teams will undoubtedly contribute to our growth."

PMR is eager to deepen its roots in Texas. The company's goal is to make a meaningful difference in the community by offering innovative mortgage programs and expert guidance. The company's growth in this vibrant market signifies its dedication to meeting the unique needs of families and individuals in Texas.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded in 2005 on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Premier Mortgage Resources is an equal opportunity employer. NMLS 1169.

