Premier Mortgage Resources Welcomes Sales Manager Tim Haskins to the Team, Expanding Presence in Las Vegas, Nevada

Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) expands its Las Vegas team with the appointment of Sales Manager Tim Haskins.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) expands its team with the appointment of Sales Manager Tim Haskins, a seasoned professional whose proven leadership experience and commitment to client success will bolster PMR's delivery of outstanding mortgage services to homebuyers.

With Tim's deep understanding of the region, PMR is excited to expand its presence in Las Vegas, Nevada, to provide the community with even more personalized and efficient mortgage solutions.

"Tim's client-focused approach aligns perfectly with our core values at PMR," said Cory Swain, CEO. "His extensive industry expertise and natural ability to build strong relationships in the industry make him an ideal addition to our team."

This growth in Las Vegas underscores PMR's ongoing mission to empower individuals and families with tailored mortgage solutions. The addition of experienced professionals like Tim is a testament to their commitment to providing unparalleled service and building lasting relationships with their clients.

"Tim joins PMR at a pivotal moment in our growth, and his addition represents a significant milestone for our company," said Dave Shumard, EVP of Production. "His strong community ties and passion for growth will reinforce our position as the trusted mortgage leader in this market."

PMR is eager to deepen its roots in Nevada. The company's goal is to make a meaningful difference in the community by offering innovative mortgage programs and expert guidance. The company's growth in this vibrant market signifies its dedication to meeting the unique needs of families and individuals in Nevada.

For more information about Premier Mortgage Resources and how Tim Haskins can assist you, visit pmrloans.com.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded in 2005 on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans.

Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Premier Mortgage Resources is an equal-opportunity employer. NMLS 1169.

