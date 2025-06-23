Premier Mortgage Resources Welcomes Shelly Buchanan to the Team, Expanding Presence in Meridian, Idaho

PMR deepens its Idaho roots with the addition of Shelly Buchanan, delivering trusted guidance and local expertise to Meridian homebuyers.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) is excited to welcome experienced mortgage professional Shelly Buchanan to its growing team. Her deep understanding of consumer lending and commitment to client success further strengthens PMR's mission to guide homebuyers through every step of the mortgage journey.

With Shelly's deep understanding of the region, PMR is excited to expand its presence in Meridian, Idaho, to provide the community with even more personalized and efficient mortgage solutions.

"Shelly brings a wealth of experience and a clear understanding of what today's borrowers need," said Cory Swain, the company's CEO. "Her ability to connect with clients and deliver thoughtful, streamlined solutions makes her a strong fit for PMR as we continue to enhance the home-buying experience from start to finish."

This growth in Meridian underscores PMR's ongoing mission to empower individuals and families with tailored mortgage solutions. The addition of experienced professionals like Shelly is a testament to their commitment to providing unparalleled service and building lasting relationships with their clients.

"Shelly brings a strong track record of leading teams and delivering meaningful results for clients," said Corey Cantrell, VP of Production. "Her ability to manage with intention while keeping the borrower experience front and center makes her a great fit as PMR continues to grow and evolve."

PMR is eager to deepen its roots in Idaho. The company's goal is to make a meaningful difference in the community by offering innovative mortgage programs and expert guidance. The company's growth in this vibrant market signifies its dedication to meeting the unique needs of families and individuals in Idaho.

For more information about Premier Mortgage Resources and how Shelly Buchanan can assist you, visit pmrloans.com.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded in 2005 on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Premier Mortgage Resources is an equal-opportunity employer. NMLS 1169.

Media Contact

Candace Ellington, Premier Mortgage Resources, 1 916-759-9953, [email protected], pmrloans.com

SOURCE Premier Mortgage Resources