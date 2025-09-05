Premier Mortgage Resources Welcomes Steve Paulson to the Team, Expanding Presence in Kalispell, Montana

PMR expands its Montana footprint with the addition of seasoned mortgage leader Steve Paulson.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) is thrilled to welcome Steve Paulson to the team. His steady leadership, clear communication, and client-first mindset make him a strong addition as PMR continues its mission to support homebuyers with confidence.

With Steve's deep understanding of the region, PMR is excited to expand its presence in Kalispell, Montana, to provide the community with even more personalized and efficient mortgage solutions.

"Steve's leadership style reflects the clarity, consistency, and care we value at PMR," said Cory Swain, the company's CEO. "His experience makes him a strong asset to our team and the clients we serve."

This growth in Kalispell underscores PMR's ongoing mission to empower individuals and families with tailored mortgage solutions. The addition of experienced professionals like Steve is a testament to their commitment to providing unparalleled service and building lasting relationships with their clients.

"Steve's commitment to his community and focus on client relationships align with PMR's mission," said Brian NeVille, VP of Production. "His perspective will help strengthen our local presence and support long-term growth."

PMR is eager to deepen its roots in Montana. The company's goal is to make a meaningful difference in the community by offering innovative mortgage programs and expert guidance. The company's growth in this vibrant market signifies its dedication to meeting the unique needs of families and individuals in Montana.

For more information about Premier Mortgage Resources and how Steve Paulson can assist you, visit pmrloans.com.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded in 2005 on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Premier Mortgage Resources is an equal-opportunity employer. NMLS 1169

