Premier Mortgage Resources Welcomes Susan Webber to the Team, Expanding Our Presence in Charlotte, North Carolina

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) announces the addition of Susan Webber to help lead the Charlotte branch. Known for her leadership skills and passion for making homeownership accessible to community members, Susan is a well-established leader with an exceptional reputation that will be an asset to PMR's local growth.

Susan's appointment strengthens PMR's position in the competitive Charlotte market, where her deep understanding of the region's unique housing challenges will enhance the company's ability to serve both first-time homebuyers and experienced property investors.

"Susan's talent for simplifying the lending process while delivering exceptional results makes her a perfect fit for PMR," said Cory Swain, CEO of PMR. "Her market expertise and commitment to client success will be vital to our continued growth."

This growth in Charlotte underscores PMR's ongoing mission to empower individuals and families with tailored mortgage solutions. The addition of experienced professionals like Susan is a testament to our commitment to providing unparalleled service and building lasting relationships with our clients.

"Susan has earned a stellar reputation by consistently going above and beyond for her clients," said Matt Dunbar, Chief Strategy Officer. "Her innovative solutions and deep connection to the Charlotte community exemplify the kind of leadership we value at PMR."

PMR is eager to deepen its roots in North Carolina. The company's goal is to make a meaningful difference in the community by offering innovative mortgage programs and expert guidance. The company's growth into this vibrant market signifies its dedication to meeting the unique needs of families and individuals in the Charlotte community.

For more information about Premier Mortgage Resources and how Susan Webber can assist you, visit pmrloans.com.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded in 2005 on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Premier Mortgage Resources is an equal opportunity employer. NMLS 1169.

