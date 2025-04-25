Premier Mortgage Resources Welcomes Victoria Markowski to the Team, Expanding Presence in Elbert, Colorado

Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) is pleased to announce the appointment of seasoned mortgage expert Victoria Markowski as Regional Sales Manager of the Elbert, Colorado region.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) is pleased to announce the appointment of seasoned mortgage expert Victoria Markowski as Regional Sales Manager of its Elbert region. Bringing an exceptional reputation for leadership and a passionate dedication to broadening access to homeownership, Victoria brings vital industry knowledge that will propel PMR's expansion in Colorado.

With Victoria's deep understanding of the local market, PMR is excited to expand its presence in Elbert, Colorado, to provide even more personalized and efficient mortgage solutions to the community.

"Victoria brings exceptional dedication to leading successful teams, making her a great fit for our organization," remarked Cory Swain, PMR's Chief Executive Officer. "Her extensive expertise in the industry, combined with her relationship-focused philosophy, will significantly enhance our ability to provide outstanding service to our clientele."

This growth in Elbert underscores PMR's ongoing mission to empower individuals and families with tailored mortgage solutions. The addition of experienced professionals like Victoria is a testament to their commitment to providing unparalleled service and building lasting relationships with their clients.

"With our market's ongoing growth, we're thrilled to welcome Victoria to our team—a professional whose work exemplifies the core values of our organization," stated Corey Cantrell, Vice President of Production. "Her well-established reputation across the region and unwavering dedication to superior leadership will strengthen our position as the trusted mortgage partner our community depends on."

PMR is eager to deepen its roots in Colorado. The company's goal is to make a meaningful difference in the community by offering innovative mortgage programs and expert guidance. The company's growth in this vibrant market signifies its dedication to meeting the unique needs of families and individuals in Colorado.

For more information about Premier Mortgage Resources and how Victoria Markowski can assist you, visit pmrloans.com.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded in 2005 on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Premier Mortgage Resources is an equal opportunity employer. NMLS 1169.

Media Contact

Candace Ellington, Premier Mortgage Resources, 1 208-629-0606, [email protected], pmrloans.com

SOURCE Premier Mortgage Resources