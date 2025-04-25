Premier Mortgage Resources Welcomes Walter Parker to the Team, Expanding Presence in Elbert, Colorado

Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) is pleased to announce the addition of experienced mortgage professional Walter Parker as Branch Manager of the Elbert, Colorado office.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (PMR) is pleased to announce the addition of experienced mortgage professional Walter Parker as Branch Manager of the Elbert office. With his stellar reputation and passionate commitment to expanding homeownership opportunities through leading teams, Walter brings valuable industry expertise that will strengthen PMR's presence in Colorado.

With Walter's deep understanding of the local market, PMR is excited to expand its presence in Elbert, Colorado, to provide even more personalized and efficient mortgage solutions to the community.

"Walter's impressive track record of client success and genuine passion for the mortgage industry make him an invaluable addition to our team," said Cory Swain, PMR's Chief Executive Officer. "His authentic approach to building client relationships and exceptional teams will help us continue delivering the personalized mortgage experience our customers deserve."

This growth in Elbert underscores PMR's ongoing mission to empower individuals and families with tailored mortgage solutions. The addition of experienced professionals like Walter is a testament to their commitment to providing unparalleled service and building lasting relationships with their clients.

"In today's competitive mortgage landscape, we couldn't be more excited about Walter joining our team," explained Corey Cantrell, Vice President of Production. "His innovative approach to client service and deep roots in the local community perfectly complement our mission. The unique perspectives and creative solutions Walter brings to the table will help take our customer experience to new heights as we continue expanding throughout the region."

PMR is eager to deepen its roots in Colorado. The company's goal is to make a meaningful difference in the community by offering innovative mortgage programs and expert guidance. The company's growth in this vibrant market signifies its dedication to meeting the unique needs of families and individuals in Colorado.

For more information about Premier Mortgage Resources and how Walter Parker can assist you, visit pmrloans.com.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Founded in 2005 on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership, Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Premier Mortgage Resources is an equal opportunity employer. NMLS 1169.

