Premier Naturopathic Medical Practice, Nova Clinic, Moves To Roswell, GA, Location

"At Nova Clinic, we believe that healthcare should be tailored to unique needs. Our move to this new location allows us to expand our services and offer an even more comprehensive approach to holistic medicine," says Dr. Shama Patel.

More about Dr. Shama Patel:

Dr. Shama Patel is a licensed naturopathic doctor. She earned her undergraduate degree from Emory University in Atlanta, GA, where she studied premedical sciences and psychology. She continued her medical education and clinical training at the National University of Health Sciences in Chicago, Illinois. Dr. Patel is a member of the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians and the Georgia Association of Naturopathic Physicians. With a passion for natural therapies, Dr. Patel works with patients to create an individualized health plan, combining the wisdom of nature with the rigors of modern science and traditional healing methods, principles and practices, focusing on holistic, proactive prevention. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit http://www.novaclinic.life or call (678) 987-8451.

Dr. Shama Patel, Nova Clinic, (678) 987-8451, [email protected], https://www.novaclinic.life/

