Premier Naturopathic Medical Practice, Nova Clinic, Moves To Roswell, GA, Location

ROSWELL, Ga., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nova Clinic, a leading naturopathic medical practice, is thrilled to announce its relocation to a state-of-the-art facility on January 1, 2024. The clinic's new address is 1240 Upper Hembree Rd., Suite E, and is conveniently located inside Vita Infusions in Roswell, Georgia. Under the guidance of esteemed naturopathic doctor, Dr. Shama Patel, Nova Clinic has gained a reputation for providing safe, natural and holistic therapies that prioritize patient well-being. The new location at 1240 Upper Hembree Rd., Suite E close to downtown Alpharetta, will allow Nova Clinic to better serve the community and meet the growing demand for alternative medicine. Patients can expect a warm and inviting atmosphere that promotes healing and wellness.
Dr. Patel and her dedicated team have extensive expertise in helping individuals achieve optimal health through patient-centric care. By combining scientific research with natural medicine, they provide a highly personalized experience that takes into account individual biochemistry. Nova Clinic's therapies encompass a range of approaches, including clinical nutrition, homeopathic medicine, botanical medicine, psychology and counseling. Dr. Shama Patel specializes in supporting patients with a wide range of physical and emotional conditions, with a particular focus on fertility, thyroid disorders, gastrointestinal conditions and anxiety. Additionally, Nova Clinic offers safe and effective therapies for various ailments, including ADD, chronic sinus/ear infections, migraines, chronic pain, diabetes and high cholesterol. The team is committed to providing exceptional care and natural medicine to help patients achieve their health goals. By embracing diverse modalities, they ensure that patients receive comprehensive and holistic care.
"At Nova Clinic, we believe that healthcare should be tailored to unique needs. Our move to this new location allows us to expand our services and offer an even more comprehensive approach to holistic medicine," says Dr. Shama Patel.
More about Dr. Shama Patel:
Dr. Shama Patel is a licensed naturopathic doctor. She earned her undergraduate degree from Emory University in Atlanta, GA, where she studied premedical sciences and psychology. She continued her medical education and clinical training at the National University of Health Sciences in Chicago, Illinois. Dr. Patel is a member of the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians and the Georgia Association of Naturopathic Physicians. With a passion for natural therapies, Dr. Patel works with patients to create an individualized health plan, combining the wisdom of nature with the rigors of modern science and traditional healing methods, principles and practices, focusing on holistic, proactive prevention. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit http://www.novaclinic.life or call (678) 987-8451.
