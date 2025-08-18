Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley Makes Historic First Visit to Martha's Vineyard's Iconic Oak Bluffs Community

The visit connects Nevis's rich cultural heritage with Martha's Vineyard's legacy, inviting travelers to discover the Caribbean island's warmth and authenticity.

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, made a landmark visit to Martha's Vineyard on August 13, marking his first official appearance in the historic enclave of Oak Bluffs. His visit, anchored by an exclusive, invitation-only event, welcomed local VIPs, including ABC's The View co-host, Sunny Hostin, Emmy Award-winning actress and producer, Lynn Whitfield, who plays Alicia Lafayette Daniels in "The Chi," and members of the Martha's Vineyard and Oak Bluffs community.

In an effort to build cultural bridges between the Caribbean island of Nevis and one of America's most celebrated and historic summer communities, the gathering was led by Emmy Award-winning producer, CEO of Cistus Media and Nevis Diversity Ambassador, Candi Carter, and co-hosted by longtime Oak Bluffs residents Bill and Terri Borden. Taking place in the heart of this storied neighborhood, the evening brought together prominent diverse families of the Caribbean diaspora and community leaders to celebrate heritage, legacy, and the shared cultural connections between Nevis and the Vineyard.

For generations, Oak Bluffs has stood as a sanctuary for multicultural travelers, a place where legacy, joy, and pride flourish by the sea. Inkwell Beach and the iconic gingerbread cottages serve as living testaments to a community that has built, preserved, and passed on tradition across generations.

Nevis, too, is rich in cultural history and welcoming spirit. With lush landscapes, vibrant festivals, and deep ancestral ties, including as the birthplace of Alexander Hamilton, Nevis offers travelers an authentic Caribbean experience grounded in heritage, tranquility, and connection.

Premier Brantley's visit was more than ceremonial; it was a warm invitation for diverse communities across the U.S. to rediscover their roots and explore a destination that feels like home.

The Premier shared his vision for Nevis as a destination that blends heritage with innovation, positioning the island as both an attractive investment hub and a welcoming haven for discerning travelers. He highlighted new initiatives in real estate, sustainable energy, and tourism development.

With an increasing number of travelers discovering Nevis each year, interest in the island's property market is at an all-time high. "We are excited about the new wave of property development taking place on Nevis. As the saying goes, 'soil doesn't spoil'—and real estate remains one of the best investments you can make. Whether it's a second home or even a third, Nevis offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of paradise in a place that values privacy, authenticity, and timeless Caribbean charm," said Premier Brantley.

"Beyond real estate, Nevis is embracing innovation through its pioneering renewable energy initiatives. "Nevis is on the cusp of unlocking its geothermal energy potential, and the science is clear: we have far more capacity than our island will ever need. To put it in perspective, our country at peak only uses 50 megawatts of energy per day, yet our geothermal reserves could generate up to 1,000 megawatts per day. This positions us to be not only energy self-sufficient but also a regional exporter of renewable power," Brantley noted.

At its heart, Nevis continues to draw travelers for what has always set it apart—its culture of genuine hospitality and historic charm. "I often say Nevis is the birthplace of hospitality, and with good reason. The very first hotel in the Caribbean was built on our island in the 18th century. From those beginnings, Nevis has upheld a proud tradition of warm, genuine service that continues to define who we are today" said Premier Brantley.

From the lush rainforests of Nevis to the storied porches of the Bluffs, our histories intertwine," remarked Candi Carter. "This is more than a travel pitch—it's the start of a friendship between communities equally defined by culture, warmth, and legacy. My role as Diversity Ambassador is to build this bridge and introduce even more communities to the serene embrace of Nevisian hospitality," said Candi Carter.

In addition to Premier Brantley and his wife, Mrs. Sharon Brantley, the event also featured representatives from the Nevis Tourism Authority, including Mr. Phéon Jones, Director of Sales and Marketing, Nevis Tourism Authority, and Ms. Shelisia Glasford, newly appointed Director of VIP and MICE Services, Nevis Tourism Authority.

Together, they shared Nevis's commitment to cultural tourism, personalized travel experiences, and creating space for travelers to connect more deeply with the Caribbean. As Oak Bluffs continues its story of excellence and resilience, Nevis extends a heartfelt invitation to experience the island's beauty, warmth, and authenticity.

Adding to the excitement, the evening featured a raffle awarding two all-expenses-paid escapes for two, to the Four Seasons Resort Nevis, one of the Caribbean's most coveted luxury destinations.

Images can be found here. Credit Anica Banica Photography

About Nevis

Nestled in the heart of the Leeward Islands of the West Indies, Nevis is a captivating jewel of the Caribbean, known for its refined simplicity, unspoiled landscapes, and authentic West Indian spirit. Part of the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis and spanning just 36 square miles, this lush, picturesque island is crowned by the majestic volcanic peak at its centre, Nevis Peak. The island's conical silhouette rises above turquoise waters, lush greenery, and pristine white-sand beaches. With no cruise ports, no high-rise developments and no fast-food chains. Nevis offers a refreshingly untouched experience that invites visitors to slow down, breathe deeply, and reconnect with nature. Part of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the island is steeped in a rich and far-reaching history. It is the birthplace of Alexander Hamilton, one of the United States' Founding Fathers, and the setting of Admiral Horatio Nelson's storied 18th-century marriage to local widow Frances Nisbet. For more information about Nevis travel packages and accommodations, please visit www.nevisisland.com and follow @nevisnaturally on Instagram, Facebook, and X and nevisnaturally on YouTube.

