Premier Outdoor Adventure Organization, Primitive Pursuits, Reintroduces Overnight Camps at the Arnot Forest

ITHACA, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Primitive Pursuits, a beloved non-profit 4-H Youth Development program in partnership with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tompkins County, is thrilled to announce the return of their Overnight Camps after a four-year hiatus. With a mission to empower diverse youth and nurture connections with the natural world, Primitive Pursuits has been a trusted name in outdoor education for over two decades.
Empowering Youth Through Nature Immersion:
Primitive Pursuits serves hundreds of diverse youth each year, offering unique opportunities for life skills development in natural world. Talented program leaders guide youth in outdoor immersions throughout the year while providing mentorship and helping youth forge lasting connections with their peers and the environment.
New Overnight Camp Options:
Primitive Pursuits' summer 2024 overnight camp options will offer a week of wilderness living to campers aged 9-16. Each week campers will have the opportunity to:
Build Outdoor Living Skills
Campers will build shelters, cook meals over open fires, use and craft tools, forage edible plants, make natural containers and rope, learn to navigate and start fires primitively, among other outdoor survival skills. There will be additional opportunities to develop archery skills, team-building skills and go on night-time adventures – all under the guidance of youth development professionals who are highly skilled in these areas.
For Aspiring Archers and Bowyers
With trained archery professionals on staff, campers of all skill levels will have the chance to explore the art and etiquette of bows, arrows, and shooting. Older campers will also be able to make their own archery set by carving a long bow and making arrows with an accomplished bowyer.
For the Adventurous at Heart
Campers looking for a more challenging wilderness experience can embark on overnight excursions to deepen their outdoor living skills and knowledge. Leaders will customize these trips for an appropriate level of challenge, based on the experience of the campers.
A Mission to Foster Nature Connection:
For over two decades, Primitive Pursuits has been on a mission to foster life-long relationships between individuals and the natural world through exceptional mentoring and nature education. The organization's work aligns with the growing body of evidence connecting time spent in nature with improved human health and well-being.
Overnight camp registration for summer 2024 will be open as of December 4th, 2023. For more information or to register for camps, visit primitivepursuits.com.
