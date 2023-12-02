Premier Outdoor Adventure Organization, Primitive Pursuits, Reintroduces Overnight Camps at the Arnot Forest

Our commitment to empowering youth through immersive experiences in nature has never been stronger, and we are so excited to re-open the Arnot Forest to overnight campers this summer. Post this

Primitive Pursuits serves hundreds of diverse youth each year, offering unique opportunities for life skills development in natural world. Talented program leaders guide youth in outdoor immersions throughout the year while providing mentorship and helping youth forge lasting connections with their peers and the environment.

New Overnight Camp Options:

Primitive Pursuits' summer 2024 overnight camp options will offer a week of wilderness living to campers aged 9-16. Each week campers will have the opportunity to:

Build Outdoor Living Skills

Campers will build shelters, cook meals over open fires, use and craft tools, forage edible plants, make natural containers and rope, learn to navigate and start fires primitively, among other outdoor survival skills. There will be additional opportunities to develop archery skills, team-building skills and go on night-time adventures – all under the guidance of youth development professionals who are highly skilled in these areas.

For Aspiring Archers and Bowyers

With trained archery professionals on staff, campers of all skill levels will have the chance to explore the art and etiquette of bows, arrows, and shooting. Older campers will also be able to make their own archery set by carving a long bow and making arrows with an accomplished bowyer.

For the Adventurous at Heart

Campers looking for a more challenging wilderness experience can embark on overnight excursions to deepen their outdoor living skills and knowledge. Leaders will customize these trips for an appropriate level of challenge, based on the experience of the campers.

A Mission to Foster Nature Connection:

For over two decades, Primitive Pursuits has been on a mission to foster life-long relationships between individuals and the natural world through exceptional mentoring and nature education. The organization's work aligns with the growing body of evidence connecting time spent in nature with improved human health and well-being.

Overnight camp registration for summer 2024 will be open as of December 4th, 2023. For more information or to register for camps, visit primitivepursuits.com.

Media Contact

Megan Pugh, Primitive Pursuits, 1 607-351-7005, [email protected], https://primitivepursuits.com

Rachel Bortin, Primitive Pursuits, 1 607-272-2292 195, [email protected], https://primitivepursuits.com

SOURCE Primitive Pursuits