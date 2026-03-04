Premier Pools & Spas and Premier Pool Service Expand into Three Growing U.S. Markets

New franchise owners launch in California, Florida and North Carolina as demand for backyard living and professional pool service accelerates ahead of peak season.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As communities across the country prepare for warmer weather, Premier Pools & Spas and Premier Pool Service are expanding into three growing markets with the addition of new franchise owners in Fresno, California; Panama City, Florida; and Charlotte, North Carolina.

The March expansion reflects continued homeowner investment in backyard living and a broader shift toward professionally managed pool construction and service ahead of peak season. Rather than reacting to summer demand, the new owners are entering their markets positioned to begin serving homeowners in the months ahead.

On the West Coast, Chris Jones has signed to bring Premier Pools & Spas to Fresno, a Central California market where population growth and new housing development continue to support outdoor home improvements.

In Florida, Thiago Marinho Silva and Bryan Marinho, current owners of Premier Pools & Spas in Pensacola, have signed to expand their operations into Panama City in the coming months. The move extends their presence along the Gulf Coast, where sustained residential growth and an active outdoor lifestyle continue to shape long-term opportunities.

In Charlotte, North Carolina, Aaron Lindley and Justin O'Lear are now serving homeowners through Premier Pool Service in a fast-growing Southeast metro where professional maintenance is increasingly valued as pool ownership rises.

For each ownership group, the decision to join Premier was rooted in a desire to build locally owned businesses backed by established systems and long-term support. In Charlotte, that familiarity played a direct role in the decision.

"Through our working relationship with Premier builders in Charlotte, we saw firsthand the standards they hold and the reputation they've built," said Aaron Lindley. "That gave us confidence to step into ownership with a brand we knew delivered for homeowners."

"Momentum is the name of the game," said Paul Porter, Founder of Premier Pools & Spas. "We're proud to welcome these outstanding new owners to the Premier family. Their passion, professionalism, and commitment to quality make us confident that the best is yet to come."

The expansion reflects Premier's continued focus on intentional growth, bringing locally owned pool construction and service businesses to communities where demand is increasing, and long-term opportunity is clear. With peak pool season approaching, the company remains focused on equipping franchise owners with the operational support, training and national buying power needed to serve homeowners effectively.

