Premier Pools & Spas Network on Pace for Record-Breaking Franchise Growth in 2026

Premier Franchise Management, franchisor of Premier Pools & Spas and Premier Pool Service, is on pace for a record-breaking year after securing 18 franchise signings through July 2026. Its continued nationwide expansion is highlighted by the newest addition to the Premier family: Premier Pool Service of Port St. Lucie, Florida.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Pools & Spas and Premier Pool Service are continuing to build strong momentum in 2026, with 18 franchise signings secured so far this year. With more than 180 franchises and counting across the Premier network, the brands are currently on pace for a record-breaking year of franchise growth.

The latest addition to the Premier family is Premier Pool Service of Port St. Lucie, Florida, owned by Jimmy Parker and Hugh Leggett. The new territory marks another step in Premier Pool Service's continued expansion and will allow the brand to serve more pool owners throughout Florida's growing Treasure Coast region.

Parker and Leggett bring complementary technical and business experience to their new venture. Parker's background includes utility-scale wind turbine maintenance, industrial controls, electrical systems, and automotive diagnostics and repair. He also owned and operated a high-performance automotive repair and performance shop for 10 years, gaining valuable experience in customer service, sales, scheduling, budgeting, and day-to-day business operations.

Leggett is a licensed plumber with extensive hands-on experience in plumbing systems, troubleshooting equipment, repairs, and customer service. Together, their team also brings experience in residential property maintenance, business ownership, sales, and management.

The owners chose Premier because of the brand's strong reputation, proven business model, and ongoing franchisee support. This opportunity allows them to build a locally owned business while benefiting from the resources and experience from the nation's largest pool builder.

"Reaching 18 franchise signings at this point in the year reflects the continued strength of the Premier brands and the confidence entrepreneurs place in our franchise system," said Brian Porter, President of Premier. "Jimmy and Hugh bring a strong combination of technical expertise, business experience, and commitment to customer service. We are excited to welcome them to the Premier family and support their growth in the Port St. Lucie market."

The addition comes amid a year of continued nationwide expansion for Premier Pools & Spas and Premier Pool Service. New and existing franchise owners are helping the brands enter new territories, expand their local presence, and provide professional pool construction and service solutions to more communities across the country.

Premier's franchise system provides owners with comprehensive training, established operational systems, marketing and lead-generation support, and the buying power of a national network. These resources are designed to help franchisees establish and grow their locally owned businesses with the support of an experienced team behind them.

With 18 signings completed through July 2026 and a growing network of more than 180 franchises, Premier remains focused on identifying qualified owners who share its commitment to quality, customer service, and long-term growth.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Premier Pools & Spas or Premier Pool Service, visit premierpoolsfranchise.com.

About Premier Franchise Management

Premier Pools & Spas and Premier Pool Service are part of the Premier Franchise Management family and represent the largest pool builder in the nation. The brands are nationally recognized as top franchise opportunities for their award-winning support, proven systems and industry leadership. With more than 180 franchised locations across the United States, all individually owned and operated, Premier attracts entrepreneurs who want to build locally owned businesses backed by proven systems, robust training and the collective buying power of a national brand, while maintaining independence and strong culture.

Media Contact

Dareka Rivera, Premier Franchise Management, 1 6156565933, [email protected], https://www.premierpoolsfranchise.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Premier Franchise Management