Premier Pools & Spas Recognized Among Franchise Business Review's 2026 Most Profitable Franchises as Expansion Continues in Florida

The Premier family continues to build on its momentum with Premier Pools & Spas earning a place on Franchise Business Review's 2026 Most Profitable Franchises list, while Pinnacle Pools & Spas expands its Florida presence with a new franchise territory in Lake Nona.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier is celebrating another milestone month as Premier Pools & Spas earned national recognition from Franchise Business Review while Pinnacle Pools & Spas welcomed a new franchise territory in Lake Nona, Florida.

Recognized among just 50 franchise brands nationwide, Premier Pools & Spas' inclusion on Franchise Business Review's 2026 Most Profitable Franchises list reflects the brand's commitment to helping franchise owners build successful businesses through proven systems, comprehensive support, and long-term growth opportunities. The annual recognition celebrates franchise brands that provide franchisees with strong opportunities for profitability and sustained business success.

"At Premier, our success is measured by the success of our franchisees," said Brian Porter, President of Premier Franchise Management. "Being recognized among Franchise Business Review's Most Profitable Franchises is an incredible honor because it reflects the strength of our franchise system and the dedication of the owners who represent our brand every day. We're proud to continue expanding opportunities for entrepreneurs through the Premier-Pinnacle Nation."

Building on that momentum, Pinnacle Pools & Spas has expanded into Lake Nona, Florida, under the ownership of existing franchise partner Bryan Watts. Already serving customers through multiple Pinnacle territories in the Orlando region, Watts' latest expansion further demonstrating Premier's commitment to investing in successful franchise partners as they continue to grow.

"As we continue to grow, we're focused on identifying passionate entrepreneurs who are committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences," Porter said. "Bryan's expansion represents another step in our mission to bring industry-leading pool design and construction services to communities across the country."

With more than 35 years of industry experience, Premier continues to strengthen its national franchise network while investing in the long-term success of its franchise owners. Through its award-winning brands, comprehensive training, proven systems, and ongoing business support, the company remains committed to creating opportunities for entrepreneurs and delivering exceptional experiences for homeowners nationwide.

For more information and franchise opportunities, visit Pool Franchise Opportunities | Premier Franchise Management

About Premier Franchise Management

Premier Pools & Spas and Pinnacle Pools & Spas are part of the Premier Franchise Management family and represent the largest pool builder in the nation. The brands are nationally recognized as top franchise opportunities for their award-winning support, proven systems and industry leadership. With more than 180 franchised locations across the United States, all individually owned and operated, Premier attracts entrepreneurs who want to build locally owned businesses backed by proven systems, robust training and the collective buying power of a national brand, while maintaining independence and strong culture.

Media Contact

Dareka Rivera, Premier Franchise Management, 1 6156565933, [email protected], https://www.premierpoolsfranchise.com/

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SOURCE Premier Franchise Management