Premier Press Combines Forces With KG Specialties To Expand Creative Production Capabilities

KG Specialties has 30 years of experience in embroidery, screenprinting, and heat transfer, which complements Premier's high-quality design and printing services. The unified company can deliver complete branded merchandise solutions spanning:

Print services, including digital printing, offset printing, large format printing, and finishing

Production services, including custom apparel, branded environments, direct mail, creative, design, studio, and retouching

Management services, including project management, web-to-print, product management, fulfillment, and logistics

"Anybody can buy equipment, but it's the people who run the equipment, it's their expertise and their professionalism that truly matters," said Manuel Saez, Premier vice president. "Premier and KG Specialties have decades of experience serving clients and a deep commitment to our craft, and we could not be more thrilled to join forces. As an integrated team, we can help more clients achieve their creative vision and deliver high-quality services that exceed expectations."

Premier is growing rapidly, having doubled in size over the last five years. Since 2020, the company has added over 50 employees, bringing its employee count to 200 people, and invested over $4 million in equipment.

About Premier Press

Premier Press is a privately held, women-owned creative production company based in Portland, Oregon. The team of creators and makers was founded in 1974 on one guiding principle: to quickly and efficiently support its customers' needs by bringing their ideas to life. Premier is one of the largest creative production companies on the West Coast, and it provides services including digital and offset printing, retail graphics production and distribution, data management, personalized direct mail, packaging, design and fulfillment services, and more. Premier has won several awards, including the 2015 Oregon Manufacturer of the Year. Premier is carbon-neutral, wind-powered, and Sustainable Green Printing Partnership-certified. Learn more at

www.premierpress.com

