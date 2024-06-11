Premier Private Residential Community Whitetail Club In McCall Idaho Launches Sales Of Newest Development, Legacy Ranch

"Overlooking the valley, Legacy Ranch is unlike anything else offered at Whitetail Club to date, enhanced by a unique surrounding landscape." Post this

Homeowners are invited to create enduring legacies against the backdrop of Idaho's idyllic landscape. Distinctive to Legacy Ranch, buildable options are exclusive to the larger valley lots within the new phase of development, which may include individual estate entry gates, entitlements for multiple structures such as guest homes and toy barns for outdoor enthusiasts, tennis and sports courts, and estate perimeter fencing -- ensuring every aspect of the dream mountain lifestyle is easily accommodated.

"We are thrilled to introduce the next generation of homebuyers to the unparalleled lifestyle at Legacy Ranch by Whitetail Club," said Tom Garcia, President and General Manager of Whitetail Club. "The new launch embodies our commitment to providing our residents with the unrivaled combination of natural splendor, vast homesites, and a myriad of first-class amenities that create a nature-based sanctuary in McCall and a high-end club community unlike any other."

Owners of Legacy Ranch also take advantage of the coveted Whitetail Club membership, amplifying each owner's experience and providing a quintessential mountainous lifestyle with various outdoor pursuits and indoor adventures that epitomize the vibrant way of life available in McCall. With access to endless amenities including a 7,200 Andy North-designed golf course, Fish and Swim Club, a one-of-a-kind Lakefront Clubhouse, private beach access on Payette Lake, miles of biking and hiking trails, curated events, and access to the historic lakefront resort, Shore Lodge and The Cove, an award-winning McCall spa, the options to take advantage of the four-season destination are infinite.

The launch of Legacy Ranch follows an impressive 2023 sales year for Whitetail Club, which saw a 67% increase in deal volume and 87% in total sales volume, compared to the year before, totaling over $27M. As buyer demand increases for the laidback luxury of hidden-gem destinations, McCall's small-town feel and Legacy Ranch's spacious homesites, provide the ultimate haven for mountain living.

Whitetail Club is an intimate real estate community and club located in the heart of the region's prized Salmon River Mountains of McCall, Idaho. Located five minutes from McCall Municipal Airport and a mere 100 miles from Boise Airport via one of the most remarkable 2.5-hour drives in the U.S., this mountainous, four-season hideaway is the ideal place for a second, third or primary home with homesites starting at $400K and townhomes starting at $2.1M. Once settled, owners may take advantage of the coveted Whitetail Club membership with exclusive access to a variety of amenities, including an Andy North-designed Whitetail Club golf course and Fish and Swim Club, neighboring historic lakefront resort, Shore Lodge and The Cove, an award-winning McCall spa and more. For additional information, visit whitetailclub.com and shorelodge.com.

