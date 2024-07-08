Premier Tampa Tennis Academy and K-12 Private School Announce Academic Partnerships in Zephyrhills and Brooksville

Our goal is to foster a safe and fun learning environment where student-athletes can thrive academically while pursuing their passions. Post this

This partnership will also jointly develop an ACA at SVB in Brooksville, Florida. This phase two project located at Brooksville Country Club has been approved for a school of 1,200 students and a dorm for 150 students by the city of Brooksville.

"We are thrilled to partner with SVB Tennis Academy to provide an unparalleled educational and athletic experience for our students," said David Wisner, President of American Collegiate Academy. "Our goal is to foster a safe and fun learning environment where student-athletes can thrive academically while pursuing their passions. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our mission to develop well-rounded individuals who excel in all areas of life."

SVB Tennis Academy's Owner and CEO, Pascal Collard, echoed this enthusiasm, stating, "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our commitment to supporting the dreams and aspirations of young athletes. By integrating rigorous academics with athletic training, we are creating a pathway for student-athletes to achieve their fullest potential both on and off the court."

The ACA at SVB partnership program is set to commence in the upcoming academic year, with enrollment now open for interested students. Join the waitlist to learn more about enrollment.

SVB Tennis Academy is dedicated to promoting the love of sports among players of all ages and skill levels. Nestled in picturesque Zephyrhills, Florida, the center is centrally located to the Tampa Bay area and offers state-of-the-art courts, professional coaching, and a welcoming community. The Academy offers a range of programs, including private lessons, group clinics, junior programs, memberships, and competitive tournaments, all designed to help players improve their game and enjoy the sport.

American Collegiate Academy provides a safe, fun learning environment and has long been recognized for its outstanding athletic achievements. This new initiative will allow student-athletes to benefit from the school's top-tier K-12 education while receiving specialized training. The hybrid model will include personalized tutoring sessions and on-site academic support, ensuring that students receive a well-rounded education tailored to their unique needs. Florida families may also benefit from Step Up Scholarship programs based on eligibility requirements.

Media Contact

David Wisner, American Collegiate Academy, 1 1-727-594-0822, [email protected], https://americancollegiate.academy/

SOURCE American Collegiate Academy