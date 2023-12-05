Premier Workspaces Brings Coworking Back to Kearny Point

"We believe that the future of work lies in flexible, adaptable spaces that cater to the evolving needs of modern professionals." - Amy Fuller, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Premier Workspace Post this

Premier Workspaces at Kearny Point offers a range of key features and amenities to cater to diverse workspace needs. You can find ready-to-move-in offices for 1 to 5 people, dedicated desks available on a monthly basis, and hot-desking options for flexible working hours. For meetings and conferences, there are convenient room rentals by the hour or day, and virtual office address services are available for clients outside the area. The workspace also prioritizes convenience with free on-site parking and a pet-friendly policy that welcomes dogs. To promote well-being, a fully equipped fitness center is at your disposal, and there's an on-site bistro for a delightful dining experience. Eco-conscious members will appreciate the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station. Furthermore, you can enjoy breathtaking views of lower Manhattan and Brooklyn, including iconic landmarks like skyscrapers and the Statue of Liberty, from the Rooftop Terrace Lounge Deck. The commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility is underlined by the Energy Star Certified status of the building.

Michael Pollack, VP of Real Estate at Premier Workspace, expressed his enthusiasm about the new location, stating, "Kearny Point represents a truly unique and inspiring location for our expansion. Sitting between Newark Airport and New York City makes it a prime location."

Amy Fuller, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Premier Workspace, added, "We believe that the future of work lies in flexible, adaptable spaces that cater to the evolving needs of modern professionals. Our Kearny Point location exemplifies our commitment to providing top-notch workspace solutions that empower our members to achieve their goals."

With its strategic location (78 John Miller Way, Suite 326, Kearny, NJ 07032), modern amenities, and commitment to fostering a thriving community of professionals, Premier Workspaces at Kearny Point is poised to become the preferred workspace destination in the region.

For more information about Premier Workspaces at Kearny Point, including membership options and availability, please visit https://www.premierworkspaces.com/new-jersey/kearny-point or contact (973) 510-0070.

About Premier Workspaces:

Premier Workspaces (http://www.premierworkspaces.com) stands as a prominent operator within the executive suite, coworking, and shared workspace domain, maintaining an extensive network of locations across the United States. These locations are spread across states including Arizona, California, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and the District of Columbia. With a history dating back to 2002, Premier Workspaces has overseen the ownership and operation of over 141 locations, encompassing a total commercial office space exceeding 2.5 million square feet.

Charlie Brown, Premier Workspaces, 949-253-4179, [email protected], https://www.premierworkspaces.com/

