Premier Workspaces Converts Management Location to Lease

"We are thrilled to have converted our management agreement into a lease." Michael Pollack. Tweet this

Michael Pollack, Premier's VP/Director of Real Estate, expressed enthusiasm about the transition, stating, "We are thrilled to have converted our management agreement into a lease at our Westlake Village location. This conversion underscores Premier Workspaces' unwavering commitment to furnishing dependable and sustainable workspace solutions for our clients within the Conejo Valley."

Amy Fuller, SVP of Sales & Marketing at Premier, emphasized the inviting nature of the Westlake Village office space, remarking, "This Westlake Village office space is characterized by its beauty and welcoming ambiance, making it an ideal hub for entrepreneurs, startups, small businesses, and remote workers. This conversion not only enhances our ability to provide stability for our clients but also positions us for future expansion."

Offices available now at: (818) 583-2400

Address: 2829 Townsgate Road, Suite 100, Westlake Village, CA 91361

Website: https://www.premierworkspaces.com/california/westlake-village

About Premier Workspaces:

Premier Workspaces (http://www.premierworkspaces.com) stands as a prominent operator within the executive suite, coworking, and shared workspace domain, maintaining an extensive network of locations across the United States. These locations are spread across states including Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and the District of Columbia. With a history dating back to 2002, Premier Workspaces has overseen the ownership and operation of over 140 locations, encompassing a total commercial office space exceeding 2.5 million square feet.

Media Contact

Charlie Brown, Premier Workspaces, 949-253-4179, [email protected], www.PremierWorkspaces.com

SOURCE Premier Workspaces