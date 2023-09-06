Premier Workspaces Converts Management Location to Lease

Premier Converts Management Agreement into Lease for Westlake Village Office Space
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Workspaces, a renowned provider of coworking solutions, has recently announced the transformation of its management arrangement with 2829 Townsgate Walnut, LLC into a formal lease agreement. The expansive 13,500 square feet office space in Westlake Village will undergo a rebranding process, transitioning from Majestic Workspaces to now be recognized as Premier Workspaces.
Premier Workspaces embraced the opportunity to shift to a direct lease following two years of effective management on behalf of the property's landlord. This strategic decision aligns with Premier Workspaces' overarching objectives to cultivate partnerships with property owners, with the ultimate aim of smoothly transitioning into direct leasing arrangements. The Westlake Village shared workspace encompasses flexible hybrid workplace solutions tailored to businesses of diverse scales, ranging from startups to well-established corporations. The facility boasts contemporary designs and an array of amenities, including 65 private offices, 2 conference rooms, high-speed internet, and comprehensive administrative support.
Michael Pollack, Premier's VP/Director of Real Estate, expressed enthusiasm about the transition, stating, "We are thrilled to have converted our management agreement into a lease at our Westlake Village location. This conversion underscores Premier Workspaces' unwavering commitment to furnishing dependable and sustainable workspace solutions for our clients within the Conejo Valley."
Amy Fuller, SVP of Sales & Marketing at Premier, emphasized the inviting nature of the Westlake Village office space, remarking, "This Westlake Village office space is characterized by its beauty and welcoming ambiance, making it an ideal hub for entrepreneurs, startups, small businesses, and remote workers. This conversion not only enhances our ability to provide stability for our clients but also positions us for future expansion."
Offices available now at: (818) 583-2400
Address: 2829 Townsgate Road, Suite 100, Westlake Village, CA 91361
Website: https://www.premierworkspaces.com/california/westlake-village
About Premier Workspaces:
Premier Workspaces (http://www.premierworkspaces.com) stands as a prominent operator within the executive suite, coworking, and shared workspace domain, maintaining an extensive network of locations across the United States. These locations are spread across states including Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and the District of Columbia. With a history dating back to 2002, Premier Workspaces has overseen the ownership and operation of over 140 locations, encompassing a total commercial office space exceeding 2.5 million square feet.
Media Contact
Charlie Brown, Premier Workspaces, 949-253-4179, [email protected], www.PremierWorkspaces.com
