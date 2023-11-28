Premier Workspaces Takes More Space at 2121 Avenue of the Stars (formerly known as Fox Plaza)

"The demand for our Century City office space was there, so it was an easy decision to expand our footprint in this prestigious building." - Michael Pollack, Premier's VP/Director of Real Estate Post this

"The demand for our Century City office space was there, so it was an easy decision to expand our footprint in this prestigious building," stated Michael Pollack, Premier's VP/Director of Real Estate. "This expansion aligns with our vision of providing best-in-class workspace solutions in prime locations, and it underscores our commitment to supporting the growth and success of our clients."

"We are thrilled with the popularity of the Century City office space," states Amy Fuller SVP, Sales & Marketing at Premier. "Our decision to expand within this iconic location reflects the company's commitment to meeting the evolving needs our clients."

Premier Workspaces (https://www.premierworkspaces.com/) stands as a prominent operator within the executive suite, coworking, and shared workspace domain, maintaining an extensive network of locations across the United States. These locations are spread across states including Arizona, California, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and the District of Columbia. With a history dating back to 2002, Premier Workspaces has overseen the ownership and operation of over 141 locations, encompassing a total commercial office space exceeding 2.5 million square feet.

