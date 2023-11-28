Premier Workspaces Takes More Space at 2121 Avenue of the Stars (formerly known as Fox Plaza)

Yippee ki-yay! Premier adds more private offices in Century City.
CENTURY CITY, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Workspaces, a leading provider of flexible office space solutions, is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its presence at the prestigious 2121 Avenue of the Stars (formerly known as Fox Plaza) office space in Century City. This expansion marks a strategic move to accommodate growing demand for premium flexible workspace options in one of Los Angeles' most sought-after business districts. In Aug of 2022, Premier signed a lease for 14,500 square feet on the 8th floor and 8 months later expanded the master lease for another 8,600 square feet allowing potential clients to choose an office with a North, East, West or Southern view.
The Irvine Company's iconic 2121 Avenue of the Stars building (Nakatomi Plaza from the movie Die Hard) office space will add an additional 32 turnkey office for a totally of 86 to complete Premier's full floor space. Premier Workspaces has built-out a premium coworking space with polished concrete floors, exposed ceilings, and modern furnishings. The area's central location, surrounded by entertainment, dining, and retail options, makes it an ideal choice for businesses looking to establish a prestigious presence in Los Angeles
"The demand for our Century City office space was there, so it was an easy decision to expand our footprint in this prestigious building," stated Michael Pollack, Premier's VP/Director of Real Estate. "This expansion aligns with our vision of providing best-in-class workspace solutions in prime locations, and it underscores our commitment to supporting the growth and success of our clients."
"We are thrilled with the popularity of the Century City office space," states Amy Fuller SVP, Sales & Marketing at Premier. "Our decision to expand within this iconic location reflects the company's commitment to meeting the evolving needs our clients."
About Premier Workspaces:
Premier Workspaces (https://www.premierworkspaces.com/) stands as a prominent operator within the executive suite, coworking, and shared workspace domain, maintaining an extensive network of locations across the United States. These locations are spread across states including Arizona, California, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and the District of Columbia. With a history dating back to 2002, Premier Workspaces has overseen the ownership and operation of over 141 locations, encompassing a total commercial office space exceeding 2.5 million square feet.
