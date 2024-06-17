Premiere Plus Realty Brokers Highest Priced $25 Million Luxury Property in Southwest Florida

This is a rare opportunity for a discerning buyer to own a piece of paradise with unparalleled views, privacy and luxury. Post this

Luxury home builder, Joe Orlandini, who recently completed the property commented, "This property is incredibly unique with every element and surface thoughtfully chosen, showcasing immaculate design and style details that set it apart from other luxury residences," says Orlandini, who personally designed the residence. "It's not just about creating beautiful homes; it's also about rebuilding our community. Since Hurricane Ian, there's been a tremendous need to restore and elevate the Fort Myers area, and I'm committed to support that effort with innovative and luxurious developments."

"We are extremely proud of our luxury specialist Joe Orlandini for presenting this unique and stunning property that showcases the beauty and potential of Lee County real estate. This is a rare opportunity for a discerning buyer to own a piece of paradise with unparalleled views, privacy, and luxury. We believe this home sets a new standard for waterfront living in Southwest Florida," stated Jillian Young, President of Premiere Plus Realty.

About Premiere Plus Realty

Founded in 2003, Premiere Plus Realty began with a clear focus to put agents first. The company's guiding principle is to provide the highest level of service to support agents' growth, their families and their real estate business. They create the most fulfilling careers in real estate by helping agents love what they do. At the heart of the company's success are its outstanding agents, genuine care for people and focus on kindness and faith. Agents have the freedom to structure transactions to meet clients' needs. As a result, clients receive unmatched service when buying and selling residential, commercial and rental properties. Their 1,500 agents serve Southwest Florida with office locations in Downtown Naples, North Naples, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Cape Coral and Marco Island. Agents, teams and brokerages interested in learning about opportunities with Premiere Plus Realty may visit JoinPremiere.com.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 159 offices and more than 21,000 agents. The company produced over 70,000 transactions and $27.8 billion in sales volume in 2023.

Media Contact

April Gonzalez, United Real Estate, 504-237-3500

