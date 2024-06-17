Premiere Plus Realty Brokers Highest Priced $25 Million Luxury Property in Southwest Florida

The 9,000 sq. ft. luxury residence is a 31-acre compound with private gated entrance and over 1, 500 feet of shoreline views on the Caloosahatchee River.
FORT MYERS, Fla., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premiere Plus Realty, the No. 2 real estate brokerage in SW Florida and member of United Real Estate, the eighth-largest brokerage in the U.S., announced it holds the listing for the highest-priced residence along the Caloosahatchee River in Lee County, offered at $25 million and listed by agent, Joe Orlandini.
The luxury new construction at 6400 Glock Drive in Fort Myers, FL boasts 9,000 sq ft four-bedroom, five-bath residence is situated at the pinnacle of a cape on the Caloosahatchee River. Designed and built for privacy and security, it features a private gated entrance and 1,500 ft long private drive. The structure is constructed of concrete and steel and features a solarium with glass floors and two-story floor-to-ceiling windows, six-car garage, pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, theater room, entertainment kitchen, staff kitchen and luxury amenities throughout. A 380 ft private dock and potential helipad site allow access by water, land or air.
Luxury home builder, Joe Orlandini, who recently completed the property commented, "This property is incredibly unique with every element and surface thoughtfully chosen, showcasing immaculate design and style details that set it apart from other luxury residences," says Orlandini, who personally designed the residence. "It's not just about creating beautiful homes; it's also about rebuilding our community. Since Hurricane Ian, there's been a tremendous need to restore and elevate the Fort Myers area, and I'm committed to support that effort with innovative and luxurious developments."
"We are extremely proud of our luxury specialist Joe Orlandini for presenting this unique and stunning property that showcases the beauty and potential of Lee County real estate. This is a rare opportunity for a discerning buyer to own a piece of paradise with unparalleled views, privacy, and luxury. We believe this home sets a new standard for waterfront living in Southwest Florida," stated Jillian Young, President of Premiere Plus Realty.
About Premiere Plus Realty
Founded in 2003, Premiere Plus Realty began with a clear focus to put agents first. The company's guiding principle is to provide the highest level of service to support agents' growth, their families and their real estate business. They create the most fulfilling careers in real estate by helping agents love what they do. At the heart of the company's success are its outstanding agents, genuine care for people and focus on kindness and faith. Agents have the freedom to structure transactions to meet clients' needs. As a result, clients receive unmatched service when buying and selling residential, commercial and rental properties. Their 1,500 agents serve Southwest Florida with office locations in Downtown Naples, North Naples, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Cape Coral and Marco Island. Agents, teams and brokerages interested in learning about opportunities with Premiere Plus Realty may visit JoinPremiere.com.
About United Real Estate
United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 159 offices and more than 21,000 agents. The company produced over 70,000 transactions and $27.8 billion in sales volume in 2023.
